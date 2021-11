First let me apologize - I am not a writer in any sense of the word. My thought was, although probably a little late was to give my impression of watching Sabres games via ESPN+. I've been a Sabres fan since day one and have followed the Sabres everywhere I've been. Having been in the Coast Guard for over 26 years made it hard to watch them over the years but once cable became available and viewing packages became available viewing became a bit easier. I have used Center Ice, the NHLs package and now ESPN+. Here are my thoughts.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO