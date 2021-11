Being an actress is hard work. Being an actress who is good at her job and makes the most of what she’s doing is even harder work. Being an actress who has been in so many of the best shows from “Desperate Housewives,” to “Nikita,” to “How I Met Your Mother,” and just about everything in between is even more difficult. But, it seems that Lyndsy Fonseca is one actress who is so good at what she’s doing that she makes it all look so simple. She’s been working as an actress for more than 20 years despite the fact that she’s not quite in her mid-30s yet, and she’s making the most of every role. If you’re not too familiar with her yet, it’s time to learn.

