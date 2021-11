It’s the perfect time for deal-hunting at the moment because of (yes, you guessed it) Black Friday is nearly here. The shopping event is the best opportunity to bag a bargain across a whole range of items, from tech, gaming and laptops to fashion, home appliances and beauty.While a number of brands, retailers and tech giants – including Sky, Amazon, and Currys – are taking part, Disney is hosting a whole event of its own this month, and you won’t want to miss it.Celebrating the anniversary of its launch on 12 November, Disney+ Day will see a whole host of new...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO