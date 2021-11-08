CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DEC Honors Hudson Valley Veterans With Annual Free Fishing Day This Week

By CJ McIntyre
105.5 The Wolf
105.5 The Wolf
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced that to help honor veterans this year they are holding the sixth and final free fishing day of 2021. The free fishing day of 2021 will take place on Veterans Day Thursday, November 11th as a way to say thank you...

