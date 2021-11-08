CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Your Expectations Could Shape Your Odds for Vaccine Side Effects

HealthDay
HealthDay
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31xWho_0cq6X10F00

MONDAY, Nov. 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- When it comes to a COVID-19 shot, fear might be a self-fulfilling prophecy.

A new study found that folks who worried about possible side effects after vaccination were more likely to actually experience those side effects.

Along with explaining why some people feel poorly after getting a jab, the findings may also help guide efforts to convince hesitant people to get vaccinated.

Previous research has shown that psychosocial factors can affect the success or side effects of certain treatments, but this is the first to investigate that link in regard to COVID-19 vaccines.

The study included 551 unvaccinated U.S. adults who were asked about their expectations for seven common vaccine side effects widely publicized by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: pain at the injection site, fever, chills, headache, joint pain, nausea and fatigue.

The participants also provided sociodemographic information and were assessed for symptoms of depression and general worry about the pandemic.

Over the next three months, the researchers followed up with the now-fully vaccinated participants to find out which of the seven side effects they experienced.

"We found a clear link between what people expected and what they experienced," study co-author Kelly Clemens, a doctoral student studying experimental psychology at the University of Toledo in Ohio.

"Those psychological factors are predictive over and above the other factors that we knew were involved in predicting side effects, such as the specific vaccine someone received, their age or whether they previously had COVID-19," Clemens said in a university news release.

The study was published online Nov. 4 in the journal Psychotherapy and Psychosomatics.

"It's important to see how psychological variables may be correlated to how people respond to these vaccines," said lead study author Andrew Geers, a professor in the University of Toledo's Department of Psychology.

"Our research clearly shows that people who expected symptoms like headaches, fatigue or pain at the injection site were much more likely to experience those side effects than those who did not anticipate them," Geers said in the release. "If we're able to reframe and think about side effects differently, it might reduce the experience of side effects."

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on COVID-19 vaccines.

SOURCE: University of Toledo, news release, Nov. 4, 2021

Comments / 2

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WLKY.com

A doctor explains what to expect after your child is vaccinated

BOSTON — Dr. Kristen Moffitt, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Children's Hospital, explains what parents of children between the ages of 5 and 11 can expect after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. "What we know from the data from the thousands of 5 to 11-year-olds that received this vaccine is...
BOSTON, KY
Motherly

Side effects of the Covid vaccine for kids are generally mild

Shots became available for more than 28 million children across the nation after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine for use in kids ages 5 to 11. The news offered a sense of relief to some parents who have been waiting for this moment since the start of the pandemic so many long months ago.
KIDS
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Your Childhood Vaccine Questions About Health Impacts, Side Effects Answered

DENVER (CBS4) – With many questions swirling around vaccinations for kids as young as five years old, CBS4 hosted medical experts to discuss some of the most pressing issues parents have. As authorization has come for a younger population, many parents are concerned about dose size, health impacts and side effects. Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine to be used for children aged 5 to 11 (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images) “The side effects are about the same as we’ve seen in the adult population. Mild soreness in the arm, a low-grade fever, maybe a headache, maybe some muscle aches, but they only...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
ScienceBlog.com

Psychological factors predict COVID vaccine side effects

Nausea. Chills. Fatigue. Headache. Before getting vaccinated against COVID-19, many of us braced for the minor but uncomfortable side effects we’d heard so much about in the news or from our friends and neighbors who had already received the jab. New research led by The University of Toledo suggests how...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Florida Times-Union

Is your child receiving the COVID-19 vaccine soon? These 8 products may help soothe side effects

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children has been given full approval for children ages 5 to 11 following a vote by a federal advisory committee and an official signoff from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director, Rochelle Walensky, M.D., M.P.H. Starting this week, the vaccine is being made available to children at pharmacies and pediatricians' offices.
PUBLIC HEALTH
buckinghamshirelive.com

Public reminded to report suspected side effects of vaccines and medicines

People are being reminded to report any suspected side effects from medicines or vaccines, to help ensure there is as much safety information as possible. The sixth annual awareness week on medicine safety is the first since Covid-19 vaccines were approved and rolled out across the UK. The medicines regulator...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Side Effects#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vaccinations#Healthday News#The University Of Toledo
cbs17

Side effects of children’s COVID-19 vaccine a top concern for parents

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While many parents walked into pediatrician offices on the first day vaccines were available for children as young as five, others are holding off. The latest Kaiser Family Foundation poll found parents were almost evenly split on where they stood on vaccines for children five to 11.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ABC4

Side-effects principal reason parents in Utah hold off on vaccinating their kids

UTAH (ABC4)- On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration gave the final approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be administered to children 5-11. However, some parents in Utah remain hesitant about getting their children vaccinated. According to a Nov. 2 survey from Quote Wizzard, the principal reason why parents in Utah are unsure about getting […]
UTAH STATE
US News and World Report

For Vaccine-Hesitant Veterans, Side Effects a Top Concern

New findings suggest fears over the potential adverse side effects of taking a COVID-19 vaccine are largely contributing to vaccine hesitancy among many U.S. military veterans, with those who view themselves to be in poorer health more likely to be unsure about getting a vaccine. [. READ:. Vaccine Deadline: Military...
HOMELESS
AOL Corp

Booster shots against COVID-19 'are a bit of a distraction,' doctor says

While COVID-19 booster shot eligibility is continuing to expand in the U.S., not all doctors believe that’s where the focus should be in the fight against the coronavirus. “Honestly, I think that boosters right now are a bit of a distraction away from where we should be focused, which is getting first doses, especially since we know that even now, even with Delta surging, the primary doses of the vaccines are highly protective against serious infection, against hospitalization,” Dr. Anand Swaminathan, a New Jersey-based emergency medicine physician, said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above).
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy