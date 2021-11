A lot of enterprises migrate to the public cloud because they see everyone else doing it. And while you should stay up on the latest and greatest innovations—which often happen in the cloud—you need to be aware of the realities and understand different migration strategies. You need to know why you’re moving to the cloud. What’s your goal? And what outcomes are you seeking? Make sure you know what you’re getting your enterprise into before moving forward in your journey. Here are six stubborn myths that persist about the public cloud and the realities you’re facing.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO