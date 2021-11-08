Re: Error in snapshots automation by powershell

48 hour Snapshot History Report — I'm looking for a script that can give a report of all snapshots that have been created and removed in the past 48 hours on all datastores. Basiclly what I'm trying to do is set up time line of our backups for when snapshots are created on each VM and what datastore the snapshot was created on and the size of the snapshot. The issue we have is our datastores are grossly over provissioned (setup before I started here) and no budget for additional storage at this time. We have been having issue with datastores filling up during backups due to snapshots. I'm looking at changing the location of where the snapshots are created to a dedicated LUN different from the default Virtual Machine folder. I want to get a idea of when the snapshots are being created, Size of the snapshot, when removed, in a 48 hour window.

SOFTWARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO