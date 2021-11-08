CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Re: Error in snapshots automation by powershell

By OfirRobert
vmware.com
 7 days ago

Hi, I'm working as an IT admin and trying to create script that will make snapshots to V'm daily, weekly and monthly according to the importance of every V'm. I successed to do the frequency but an error occured that I cant make a new scheduled task and I get the...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
vmware.com

Vmware plug in service instalation error

I am trying to install VMware VCSA 6.0.0. we I open vcsa-setup in internet explorer, it asks for the installation of "client integration Plugin 6.0. But when i proceed, I get an error message during the installation "A program ran as part of the setup did not finish as expected. contact your support person or package vendor.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: VMware Player 16 unrecoverable error: (vcpu-0)

VMware Player 16 unrecoverable error: (vcpu-0) Issue: VM starts; hit enter to launch iso; Windows graphic appears with busy dots for about 5 seconds then this error. (Notes: Fresh install of VMWP 16; during install, installing network drivers took an exceptionally long time compared to other installs (~ 8 minutes vs seconds); VM settings have been default with this one vanilla plus 16G RAM, 4 cpu, virt cpu extensions enabled, printer removed; nothing in the .vmx has been edited; did same thing with Windows 10 host; does same thing with ubuntu x64 20.04 LTS Live CD)
SOFTWARE
pipedrive.com

Workflow Automation

Note: This feature is only available to Advanced, Professional, and Enterprise plan users. This article features the most recent version of our Workflow Automation, and may differ from the feature in your account. If you do not have the most up-to-date version and would like to use it please contact our support team.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Annotation script for powershell

Am trying to gather major vCenter inventory data with VMware PowerShell, but am not able to get Annotation part. This part should be added below in Add-member.... $vcs = @("vCenterFQDN") # FQDN of your vCenter server. $logFile = "C:\Temp\VMInventory.csv" # Where you want to save the CSV file. $vcsCluster =...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powershell#Null#Automation#Snapshots#Scheduler#Activetime#Vm1 Take Snapshot#Scheduledtask
macsparky.com

Automators 88: Automating with Ryan J. A. Murphy

Ryan J. A. Murphy joins Rosemary and me on this episode of Automators to share automation tips for Obsidian, augmented intelligence, and automated parenting. TextExpander, from Smile: Communicate smarter. Get 20% off. Stripe: Learn more about how Stripe and their products can support your business. DEVONthink: Get organized—unleash your creativity....
PARENTING
vmware.com

Open Source Compliance Automation

It’s becoming increasingly common to find Open Source Program Offices (OSPOs) springing up on the organizational landscape as the adoption of open source software proliferates. In this advent of ‘open source is transforming the software world,’ companies organize centralized teams to holistically and strategically align open source tools and processes with their diverse needs —across sales, engineering and marketing—to ensure outputs are successful.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: Error replacing default certificate

I'm running VMware ESXi 7.0 Update 3 on a ProLiant DL360 Gen9 server. When I've tried to replace the default certificate for the user interface, it fails. Here are some of the details:. Key haTask--vim.host.CertificateManager.installServerCertificate-1768737710. Description. Installs a server certificate for the host. State Failed - Cannot change the host...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

What is marketing automation?

Marketing automation is using the information stored on the best CRM software to automate some of the most repetitive marketing tasks that you need to perform to succeed. Marketing automation takes the key parts of marketing and does them for you, saving you the effort of doing so manually. That can include multiple different parts of marketing. These include:
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Network World

How PowerShell can find features and roles on Windows servers

The PowerShell Get-WindowsFeature command—or, more properly, cmdlet—can retrieve a list of Windows features, including server roles, that are installed on a server or workstation running Windows, making it a handy tool for server admins. Learning about it can point up its value and how a broader knowledge of PowerShell commands...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

vCenter Appliance Error / Fatal HTTP Error: TypeError: Failed to fetch

This is being deployed in VMware Workstation, works fine in the start and then vCenter becomes inaccessible. DNS has both Forward and Reverse lookup (PTR). vCenter Appliance Version : VMware-vCenter-Server-Appliance-7.0.2.00200-17958471_OVF10. Workstation Version : 16.1.2 build-17966106. DNS Server IP : 192.168.10.5. vCenter Appliance IP : 192.168.20.5 / FQDN : w-vcsa-sddc.vlab.lab. Any...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re-imagining the Internet for Planet-scale Automation

Advances in AI over the past decades have been slowly influencing human behaviors more and more each day, quietly blurring the lines between human and digital intelligence. Simple examples are all around us, such as the algorithms social-media networks use to more effectively advertise products to potential consumers or those that music services rely upon to create personalized recommendations for their users.
INTERNET
vmware.com

Re: 48 hour Snapshot History Report

48 hour Snapshot History Report — I'm looking for a script that can give a report of all snapshots that have been created and removed in the past 48 hours on all datastores. Basiclly what I'm trying to do is set up time line of our backups for when snapshots are created on each VM and what datastore the snapshot was created on and the size of the snapshot. The issue we have is our datastores are grossly over provissioned (setup before I started here) and no budget for additional storage at this time. We have been having issue with datastores filling up during backups due to snapshots. I'm looking at changing the location of where the snapshots are created to a dedicated LUN different from the default Virtual Machine folder. I want to get a idea of when the snapshots are being created, Size of the snapshot, when removed, in a 48 hour window.
SOFTWARE
windowscentral.com

PowerShell 7.2 integrates with Microsoft Update and is now available

PowerShell 7.2 is now generally available. The new version of PowerShell integrates with Microsoft Update to automatically receive servicing releases that include critical bug fixes and security updates. PowerShell 7.2 also features enhanced ANSI support, Predictive Intellisense with PSReadLine, and several other improvements. Microsoft recently released PowerShell 7.2. The updated...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Firmware error when installing Ubuntu

Same here on Fedora 21.10 and 22.04. A message flashes by on openSUSE Tumbleweed as well that I think is one of these but I can't see it because the Tumbleweed splash screen shows up very quickly. Fedora does not seem to have this error. 0 Kudos. I ran into...
SOFTWARE
addictivetips.com

How to run PowerShell commands on a remote Windows 10 system

Windows 10 has remote access tools. These tools come built-in to the OS and you can also install third-party remote access tools. Remote access is a useful feature but it can also be a security risk if you do not take care how and when it’s enabled, or who you give remote access to. For this reason, most remote access tools are locked behind layers of access that must be granted before the tool can work on your system. PowerShell is no exception.
SOFTWARE
nojitter.com

Improving the Customer Experience with Automation

The era of one-click shopping and instant downloads has shaped customer expectations: They want quick, easy and effective customer service too. Companies that lead in customer service are shifting their strategic focus to customer experience — and using artificial intelligence can go a long way toward increasing efficiencies and improving customer satisfaction.
TECHNOLOGY
mspoweruser.com

PowerShell 7.2 now Generally Available

Today Microsoft announced the General Availability of PowerShell 7.2. The release is built on .NET 6 and includes many performance improvements, bug fixes, and new APIs to use in your scripts. This version, being an even-numbered minor version, is being released into Long Term Support (LTS) for 3 years. Odd-numbered...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Automated customer segmentation

Customer segmentation is a great way of improving your understanding of your customers, so that you can react better to their needs. To really get the most out of customer segmentation, it is good practice to automate it so you minimize manual work and time spent. In this article I will show you how you can automate your customer segmentation with the use of Python and UbiOps. I will perform an RFM analysis on transaction data that is stored in a Google Sheet.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: NSX-T Transport zone error

I am trying to build an ESX lab and managed to get to a point where i installed the edge node , but the configuration state is in a pending state and when i edit the option I see a GUID for Uplink profile "cf324632-1d0b-11e8-b322-6f20be6de3bc" and on the drop down option i don't see any any available uplink profile option , and when i create a new uplink option using "create new uplink profile" i get the following error.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Cloud builder validation error.

I am trying to do a VCF deployment over VXRail "Two vDS with custom profile and NIC level redundancy". The VXRail is having 2x25G onboard ports(vmnic0 and vmnic1) and 2 x 25G ports in PCI Card(vmnic2 and vmnic3). Part of VXRail Deployment, One System VDS is created with vmnic0 and...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy