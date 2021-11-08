CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Disney Plus costs $2 this week

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can grab Disney Plus for a mere $2 this week. Starting Monday through Nov. 14, new and “eligible returning” Disney Plus subscribers can purchase their first month of the streaming service for a few bucks, Disney announced. The deal...

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

