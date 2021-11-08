Disney Plus costs $2 this week

Disney and Netflix are very different companies, with very different investor bases, but they’re head-to-head competitors in the streaming wars.
And on Friday, Netflix’s market valuation climbed above Disney’s for the first time in about a year — ironically, coming on “Disney Plus Day,” the Mouse House’s company-wide marketing event designed to punch up excitement and subscriber signups for the two-year-old streaming service.
Netflix shares closed up 3.8% in regular trading Friday, giving it a market capitalization of $302.4 billion. Year to date, the streamer’s stock price is up more than 29%. Disney shares fell 1.5%, yielding a market cap of $290...
Comments / 0