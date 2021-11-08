CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Tamron Hall’ Daytime Talk Show Renewed for Two More Seasons by ABC

By Brian Steinberg
 7 days ago

Disney’s ABC has renewed Tamron Hall ’s daytime talk show for two more seasons, with the company’s local stations group agreeing to continue to carry the program.

The decision guarantees a fourth and fifth season for the program, which was recently placed under the aegis of ABC News , and will see it produced through the 2023-2024 season.

“ABC’s decision to give our show a two-season renewal is beyond my wildest dreams,” said Hall, in a prepared statement. “I am so lucky to have such great partners, from ABC to all of our stations across the country, and an amazing team who all support the spirit of the show.  We wouldn’t have our success without our loyal audience.” Hall’s recent one-on-one interviews have included Issa Rae, Cassandra Peterson, Carmelo Anthony, Amanda Gorman, Debra Messing, Tarana Burke, Bear Grylls and Misty Copeland.

The renewal comes after a change of executive producers for the show. ABC in October named Quiana Burns , who oversees the weekend broadcasts of “Good Morning America,” as the interim executive producer of “Tamron Hall.” The show’s previous producer, Candi Carter, took on a development deal with ABC Entertainment.

Among the stations that have agreed to carry the syndicated program are WABC-TV New York, KABC-TV Los Angeles, WLS-TV Chicago, WPVI-TV Philadelphia, KGO-TV San Francisco, KTRK-TV Houston, WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham and KFSN-TV Fresno. “We are excited to have Tamron Hall continue her insightful and inspiring daytime talk show,” said Debra O’Connell, president, Networks, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, in a statement.

Hall recently told Variety that her charge is to bring “important conversations to daytime, but in a daytime way” that doesn’t leave viewers feeling alienated. She remembers watching afternoon hosts like Michael Douglas and Dinah Shore as a child, and seeing interviews with John Lennon and Yoko Ono, or Sly Stone or Muhammad Ali; topics that were discussed included integration in schools. “We don’t have to have ‘Crossfire’ in the middle of the day. We can talk about it,” she said.

Executives at ABC praised Hall’s approach. “She is a breath of fresh air in daytime, approaching every show and segment with her personal mix of curiosity and compassion,” said Kim Godwin, president of ABC News , in a statement.

“Tamron Hall” is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. Broadcast from New York City, the show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns .

