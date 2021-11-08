CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diller’s IAC Duped Tinder Founders on Phony Growth, Lawyer Says

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIAC/Interactive’s Barry Diller to testify at dating-app trial. into thinking Tinder was far less valuable than it really was, depriving them of $2 billion, an attorney told a New York jury. “When it came time to pay the men and women who had built this company what they were...

