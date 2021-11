The planet we live on right now has gone through a whopping five rounds of mass extinction. The last time it happened – it wiped out all the dinosaurs. Many scientists are saying we are now either approaching – or worse – already in the process of the sixth mass extinction. The past five rounds happened due to irresistible natural forces like carbon cycle changes and asteroid collision, but this time, we have none other than ourselves to blame.

MUSEUMS ・ 12 DAYS AGO