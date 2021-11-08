Konami is delisting Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3

While never the most popular fighting game, Jump Force made an impact in the Anime fighting game community. Bringing the best of Shonen Jump’s large catalog of characters, Jump Force was the next step for the genre. Despite achieving a character creator in an anime fighter, the title failed to live up to the expected lifespan of the publishers and rights holders. While the title had a history of delivering decent anime action in a more realistic art style, the game just never lived up to what fans had expected. Due to this, Bandai Namco is looking to start fresh, and what better way to do that, than to completely remove the original product. In a surprise Twitter post announcement, Bandai Namco explained its plans to delist and bring Jump Force offline completely in just the next few months.

