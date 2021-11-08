CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Konami is delisting Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3

By Alex Atkin
mspoweruser.com
 7 days ago

Konami has announced that starting today, they will be delisting every edition of Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 from digital storefronts. “We are currently working on renewing the licenses for select historical archive footage used in-game, therefore, we have made the temporary decision to begin suspending...

mspoweruser.com

Comments / 0

