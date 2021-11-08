NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Edge Rushers on the Rise Round One

The Latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft Round One/Three

The latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft that features defenders on the rise and quarterbacks falling to the back of the first round.

As we head past the midway point of the season, it's time to start diving deep into the 2022 NFL Draft. What college football prospects could hear their name called in the first round of the upcoming draft? Find out more in the latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft.

ROUND ONE

1. Detroit Lions: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon

With needs across the board and multiple picks in next year's class, the Lions would be wise to build up the roster instead of forcing a quarterback pick. Since returning from injury, Thibodeaux has looked like a generational talent and would add immediate juice to a defense ranked last in expected point percentage.

2. Houston Texans: Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan

The second player on Bruce Feldman's freaks list and second pick in this NFL mock draft, Aidan Hutchinson, has dropped weight and added juice this offseason. This year, Hutchinson has arguably been the best defensive player in all of college football and looks the part off of the bus. At 6'6" 265-pounds, Hutchinson would give the Texans a big body to pair with emerging edge rusher Jonathan Greenard.

3. Philadelphia Eagles Via MIA: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

With three picks in the top ten and their pick of the quarterback class, the Eagles select their next franchise quarterback in Matt Corral in this NFL mock draft. Nick Sirianni wants his offenses to be multiple and versatile, which Corral certainly can accommodate. Corral has the best blend of accuracy, off-platform arm talent, arm strength, running ability and leadership in the class and, for my money, is the clear top quarterback in the class. The Eagles can fill other needs with picks eight and nine.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Urban Meyer loves "five-star talents," and they don't come much more five-star than Evan Neal. The first player on Bruce Feldman's freaks list, Neal has made Evan Neal-sized strides as a tackle in 2021 and provides an immediate upgrade over Cam Robinson, protecting Trevor Lawrence's blindside. Jawan Taylor and Walker Little can battle it out on the right side, but the Jags add a blue-chip talent while saving cap space next year.

5. New York Giants: Derek Stingley Jr, CB, LSU

I've heard Stingley referred to as the Saquon Barkley of cornerbacks, so it's only fitting Gettleman selects him as well (if he's still in-house). Kyle Hamilton will be tempting here, but Stingley's freshman year and physical traits are the stuff of absolute legend, and if he hits, he has top cornerback potential. The shine has worn off a slight bit after two injury-plagued seasons, but you can't find a Stingley in every class. Stingley will allow the G-Men to move Adoree Jackson to the slot, where he will be an immediate upgrade over the Darnay Holmes, Jabrill Peppers, Julian Love triumvirate.

6. Washington Football Team: Andrew Booth Jr, CB, Clemson

Booth is still developing as a technician, but my goodness, does he have all of the things you can't teach. Size, catch radius, makeup speed, body contortion ability, you name it, Booth has it. Drafting Booth will allow Washington to shore up a secondary that's allowed the most passing touchdown in the NFL in 2021 despite playing behind the best d-line in the game. Booth could also allow Washington to move full-time to slot cornerback, where he has looked exceptionally good.

7. New York Jets: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

The Jets run to the podium to take the best player in this NFL mock draft at seven. From the ashes of Jamal Adams, a new generational Jets safety emerges. Hamilton is truly a generational talent any coach would covet, but a defensive-minded coach who has worked with both Kam Chancellor and Fred Werner will have that extra bounce in his step.

8. Philadelphia Eagles: George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue

Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett and Ryan Kerrigan are all free agents in 2022. Karlaftis not only fills a huge need but also fits the Eagles scheme extremely well. Karlaftis has played through injuries and double-teams but is a phenomenal athlete with elite physical strength and a better work ethic. This has Roseman pick all over it.

9. Philadelphia Eagles Via IND: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

The Eagles are back for their third pick in the top ten. "Sauce" is more known for his man coverage skills but has been even more exceptional playing in zone in 2021. Darius Slay will be 31 years old entering 2022, and Avonte Maddox has earned himself a big payday if they want to keep him in-house. Gardner has the length, size and athleticism the Gannon coveted in his Colts cornerback and is very physical and willing in the run game. Playing more zone in cover two could help limit Gardner's rookie year penalty flags as well for the grabby defender.

10. New York Jets Via SEA: Kenyon Green, OT/IOL, Texas A&M

In this year's version of Alijah Vera-Tucker, Green plays on the right side and has inside-outside versatility. A mega recruit and three-year SEC starter, the Jets can decide whether Green fits best at right guard or right tackle in the future, but he's a natural fit in their zone-blocking scheme and would provide immediate impact keeping Zach Wilson healthy and happy.

11. New York Giants Via CHI: Ikem Ekwonu, OT/IOL, NC State

For a GM known for his love of "Hog Mollies," Gettleman has done perhaps irreparable damage to the development (and health) of both Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones by consistently putting one of the worst offensive lines in football in front of them. Ekwonu has looked more capable of playing tackle in 2021 but would probably provide the biggest upgrade replacing Matt Skura. Putting Ekwonu next to Andrew Thomas would also likely make his development a lot easier going forward.

12. Atlanta Falcons: DeMarvin Leal, Edge/IDL, Texas A&M

What's he still doing here at this point of the NFL mock draft? Leal hasn't taken the step forward we wanted to see with his counters, and he's a bit of a tweener from a size perspective, which adds some risk. But at a certain point, you need to stop nitpicking and focus on what he can do. Leal is a special athlete at 290-pounds who can wreak havoc on the edge on early downs and slip inside next to Jarrett on pass rush downs to put interior lines in a major bind. Leal would be a massive upgrade over what the Falcons have here now.

13. Miami Dolphins Via SF: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

DeVante Parker isn't an ideal fit for this Miami offense. Everyone besides Waddle is an impending free agent, and whoever is starting at quarterback in Miami will need someone to throw to. Wilson is a dynamic playmaker whose skillset complements Waddle nicely. Wilson is really good in motion and would provide a consistent intermediate target that this offense has been lacking while still being good at the underneath quick-game stuff the offense seems to want to do. He needs to become more physical and stick to his designed routes for the timing to work on deeper routes, but he has big time upside as a weapon with some Beckham Jr. shades to his game.

14. Minnesota Vikings: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

The Vikings will run to the podium with this pick. Elam isn't the twitchiest first-round corner ever, but he's a perfect fit for what Zimmer has wanted to do in 2021. Elam is a long corner who's used to playing in a 4-2-5 defense and can play multiple defensive back roles. He's a very physical tackler in the run game who is at his best playing downhill. Pairing him with Dantzler would immediately upgrade what the Vikings have gotten from Breeland and is great value at 14.

15. New England Patriots: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

The Pats will be praying Gardner is still here but can't afford to pass on McDuffie here. The Washington product has been primarily an off-zone player without ideal physical attributes but is the kind of extreme football IQ player Bill Belichick loves. Physical in the run game with excellent ball-hawking skills and surprising lower half explosion, McDuffie may be the best day one corner in this loaded class and can play nickel/safety if needed. He's an ideal weapon for a defense that wants to gameplan scheme week to week and would be an immediate upgrade from Mills.

16. Denver Broncos: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

With his size, playstyle and leadership abilities, Howell has drawn plenty of comps to Baker Mayfield, but he reminds me a lot of Kirk Cousins from a projection standpoint, whom Patton has had success within Minnesota. Howell has had a slightly down 2021, but decision-makers tend to value long-term sample size and can easily forgive a slight downturn given all that Howell has lost around him. Howell draws absolute rave reviews off of the field and in the locker room, which is highly valued at the position. He has plenty of arm, is accurate downfield and has made major strides in his mobility in 2021. Howell offers a blend of the best parts of Bridgewater and Lock and gives this loaded roster a chance to utilize all of their weapons. Coming for a Longo offense, there will be a learning curve in the NFL, but I expect Howell to come off of the board earlier than many seem to expect this year.

17. Cleveland Browns: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

For whatever reason, it just didn't work with Mayfield and Beckham Jr. Even with Beckham in-house, the Browns have one of the most complete rosters in the league and could certainly use a downfield playmaker who can consistently separate from stretching defenses and making life even easier for their backfield duo. Olave is one of the better route-runners in the game with dynamic playmaking ability and could be a much-needed consistent downfield weapon that this offense has been lacking. If the Browns are going to pay Baker, they need to give him the weapons to earn his money. Olave will go a long way towards doing that.

18. Kansas City Chiefs: Kingsley Enagbare, Edge, South Carolina

The Chiefs are desperate for pass-rushing talent, and Enagbare is a relentless pass-rushing talent with a rare blend of size, speed and lower half-bend after putting on good weight and refining his moves this off-season. The key to winning as a pass-rusher in the NFL is being quick off of the snap, and Enagbare has quite possibly the best first step in this loaded edge class and has all of the physical tools to make the most of that first step. His dominant Georgia game tape will make NFL decision-makers fall in love, and he will add immediate juice to the Chiefs stale pass rush with the potential to develop into a special player.

19. Carolina Panthers: Sean Rhyan, OT, UCLA

Cam Erving isn't the answer at left tackle, and Brady Christensen fits better on the interior. Sean Rhyan meets all of the size thresholds for the position and brings in excellent balance and movement skills that the Panthers covet. Rhyan has some technical refining to do but brings a rare blend of size, power and movement with upside to develop into a franchise left tackle. Coming from UCLA's zone/RPO heavy spread offense, he will be a natural fit who should quickly be up to speed in the Panthers wide-zone scheme - a perfect pairing for this NFL mock draft.

20. Los Angeles Chargers: Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia

For as good of a coach and defensive mind as Staley is, the Chargers defense has simply been gashed on the ground too much to be the top-end unit it should be. All 340 pounds of Jordan Davis will go a long way towards letting Stakey run his pass-stopping coverage shells without getting gashed on the ground. As a pass rusher, Davis is an explosive mover who can make a big impact by pushing the pocket into the quarterback and allowing Bosa to clean it up off of the edge or disrupt timing. He will play a somewhat limited snap count, which is the only reason he doesn't go higher, but in a weak IDL class, the Chargers can't afford to pass on the big man.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Nicolas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

After years of a dominant offensive line, the Steelers have moved to a zone-blocking scheme and massively overhauled their line. 4th round rookie Dan Moore had one of the worst weeks of line play during the entire season last week and simply doesn't have the traits needed to hang against upper echelon pass rushers. NPT has had a true breakout year for the Buckeyes, has elite movement skills that will fit nicely into a zone scheme and has the physical benchmark traits befitting a five-star recruit such as himself at 6'5 315 with 34" arms and ten ¾" hands.

22. Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

The Bengals line has been better in 2021, but not good. Trey Hopkins has been the weakest chain in the link and is currently graded as the worst center in the NFL by PFF. Linderbaum is a zone-specific and center-specific prospect but arguably a top ten overall talent in this class. Linderbaum has exceptionally rare movement skills, is exceptionally refined for a former defensive tackle and has the physical strength to pin Tristan Wirfs in a wrestling match. Even at 6'3" 290-pounds, Linderbaum is a no-brainer pick here with all-pro upside in the near future. Best-player-available fills the biggest need.

23. New Orleans Saints: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

The third quarterback comes off the board. The Saints menagerie of Jameis, Taysom Hill, Semien and Ian Book hasn't looked like a long-term solution to Drew Brees' retirement. While raw and flawed from a decision-making and technical standpoint, Malik Willis is a truly rare athlete that combines the best aspects of Jameis and Taysom while flashing some Alvin Kamara-like running ability. Willis will take some time and is likely not a year one starter, but pairing him with Peyton/Carmichael behind one of the NFL's best offensive lines isn't a bad place to start. Willis interviews very well and says all the right things to make a coach believe he will continue to make strides in his game. If Willis can improve his awareness, ball security, decision-making, and lower half mechanics, it's easy to envision a truly explosive RPO attack in New Orleans.

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Darian Kinnard, OT/IOL, Kentucky

Tampa Bay was able to return everyone in 2021, but it came at the cost of a terrifying 2022 free agency period. One of the easiest losses to the stomach of that group will be Alex Cappa, who has been a solid piece at right guard for the Bucs. Kinnard is likely to slide inside in the NFL, but he's experienced on the right side and would create a nightmare wall of humans at right guard between Wirfs and Jensen. All of 6'5" 340-pounds, with insane length and solid movement skills for an interior player, Kinnard is a natural fit for a gap scheme and will spring massive holes for the running game. You cannot beat him quickly at his size and length, and with Tom Brady's exceptionally quick time to throw numbers, he will not give up much pressure in pass pro. Excellent fit and fills a major need.

25. Buffalo Bills: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

Arguably the premier pure athlete in the entire class and multi-time Freaks list recipient, Kyler Gordon has always been on radars but hasn't truly broken out until the 2021 season. Gordon has the ideal size at 6'0" 205-pounds, runs a sub 4.4 40-yard-dash, has a 6.52 3-cone, 3.87 shuttle, 42.5" vertical and a background in both ballet and martial arts. More of an athlete than a cornerback until this season, Gordon has made major technical strides this year. Gordon is highly physical in the run game and a sure tackler. With Levi Wallace likely a luxury the Bills can't afford to keep in free agency, Gordon would fill a need but will likely need to continue to develop at the NFL level. He has pro bowl potential at cornerback but has year-one pro bowl potential on special teams as both a gunner and returner. Gordon has been called the best athlete they've ever coached by both Chris Peterson and Jimmy Lake. One of the biggest risers in this year's cycle.

26. Las Vegas Raiders: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Nakobe Dean has separated himself as the top linebacker by a good margin for me. Dean is a bit undersized at 6'0" 225-pounds but makes up for it with elite speed (4.46 40-yard-dash) and movement skills. For his size, Dean is a good run defender, though he will occasionally overshoot. He makes his money in the passing game, both in coverage and as a blitzer, where he has been phenomenal. Dean is very similar to Patrick Queen, who went in a similar range in 2020 and has a chance to immediately impact all three aspects of the game in a division that features Travis Kelce and Noah Fant.

27. Dallas Cowboys: Drake Jackson, Edge, USC

Randy Gregory has suddenly emerged as a monster pass rusher for the Cowboys, but unfortunately, that means he has likely priced himself out of Dallas being able to retain him in free agency with so much money tied up in Demarcus Lawrence. Jackson has a similar skillset to Gregory at a much lower price. Jackson is a phenomenal athlete with excellent length and bend. He needs to improve his power to reach his loft ceiling, but that's the only reason he's still here at 27. Jackson will need time to reach his ceiling but will make an impact in year one, is a clean replacement for Gregory's role and has made big strides in 2021.

28. Green Bay Packers: Drake London, WR, USC

USC's Drakes go back to back in this one. Aron Rodgers and Davante Adams have stated this is the "final ride" in Green Bay and are both impending free agents. Even if they stay, the Packers still need another target for Rodgers and London has the big body, back shoulder ability that Rodgers loves to target. London has great size at 6'5" 210-pounds and is a contested-catch monster, with surprising after-the-catchability. He is not a pure separator and does not have the physical strength of a Mike Evans, but he has a basketball background (at USC) and enough similarities to a Nuk Hopkins to be worth a first.

29. Baltimore Ravens: Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

Do you look at Evan Neal and think, "he's too short, small and slow"? If so, Faalele is just the guy for you. Standing just over 6'8" 370-pounds, the Australian national and former rugby player has absurd movement skills for his size. While Faalele missed 2020 and is still new to football, he's gotten better each year in a very linear fashion and has truly unique traits with an over 86" reach. The Ravens drafted a similar (though smaller) lineman early in the 2021 draft in Ben Cleveland and have a clear need after relying on a 33-year-old Alejandro Villanueva, who struggled mightily on the right side before Stanley went down. Faalele's traits don't last long in drafts, and rugby backgrounds are all the rage currently. The Faalele/Cleveland combo would be incredibly imposing for a defense trying to stop the Ravens' dynamic power run game.

30. Detroit Lions Via LAR: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

For all their struggles, the Lions certainly have bought into Dan Campbell, and I expect him to be back next year. The Lions' wide receivers were possibly the worst they've seen and certainly will be addressed in 2022. Burks has rare size and speed at 6'3" 225-pounds with dinner plate hands and dynamic after the catchability. Burks embodies the "knee-biting" Dan Campbell philosophy and fills the big slot role that Goff thrived with in Los Angeles. If he's on the board here, it feels like a very natural fit for value, need and locker room fit.

31. Tennessee Titans: Zach Harrison, Edge, Ohio State

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson is a home run swinger with his early draft picks and has not shied away from taking big risks for potentially big rewards early. Harrison offers the biggest potential reward on the board here if he hits. Harrison, a former five-star, is the literal prototype of how you'd build an edge in a lab. 6'6" 272-pounds with 35 ¾" arms and an 86" wingspan, and a 4.52 40-yard-dash, he looks like Myles Garrett off of the bus. He has never quite developed into the Chase Young/Myles Garrett he was billed as despite being coached by Larry Johnson, but these traits don't last in the draft and have shown slow but steady improvement. Don't be surprised if Harrison comes off of the board earlier, but after missing out on a big Bud Dupree contract, this is a risk the Titans need to take on a potential superstar.

32. Arizona Cardinals: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

It feels risky to spend a first on a tackle that's on pace for nearly 1200 pass-blocking snaps to just 300 rushing blocks and only has performed well for one year. But if any team can justify it, it's the Cardinals air raid attack. Cross has excellent length, bend and movement skills and can be a dynamic blocker in space. He has issues against bull rush that will be exploited at times, and it's fair to question how much more weight he can add. He draws comps to former Cardinals first-rounder DJ Humphries, who has thrived in the Kliff Kingsbury offense, and it only makes sense to replace a soon-to-be 33-year-old and underperforming Kelvin Beachum with Cross.

