Panthers WR Robby Anderson explains sideline outburst on QB Sam Darnold

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
For the second time this season, cameras caught Carolina Panthers wideout Robby Anderson letting out his frustrations on the sideline amidst a disappointing performance. And, just as we posed the question after the first time, can you really blame him?

Following Sam Darnold’s third interception in the team’s 24-6 loss to the New England Patriots, Anderson was seen walking by his quarterback multiple times on the bench whilst shouting out some words to his struggling teammate.

After the game, the sixth-year wideout explained why he expressed himself as he did.

“That’s what comes with it,” Anderson said. “My emotions—I know that they’ll most likely gonna catch that. So it’s not nothing that I’m hiding from or nothing that I’m ashamed of. I’m very passionate. This game means the world to me. And I put my all into everything just like everyone in this locker room does. I know this game is not gonna last forever. So when things don’t go in the right direction, it hurts me cause I’m only gonna get to live this dream one time.”

Things haven’t, obviously, been going in the right direction for him or the Panthers offense. For the second game in the past three weeks, the group failed to hit the end zone.

Anderson, who caught one ball for two yards on Sunday, was also asked why his connection with Darnold has been almost non-existent. He believes it’s an issue on both ends.

“I think collectively we’re just not connecting,” he simply stated.

As we head into Week 10, the usually potent receiver now has just 19 receptions for 206 yards and two scores.

