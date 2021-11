Unai Emery has rejected the chance to become the next Newcastle manager, opening the door for former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe to take the helm at St. James' Park. Emery had been in advanced discussions with the Newcastle hierarchy over the past 48 hours with the Premier League club prepared to activate the $7 million release clause in his contract that would have secured his release from Villarreal. Talks advanced sufficiently that he broached potential targets for the January window to his prospective employees with reports in the north east suggesting that he could be in the dugout for Saturday's Premier League game against Brighton.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO