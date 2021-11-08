CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late for Work 11/8: Ravens Reportedly Tried to Trade for Xavien Howard

By Kyle Barber
baltimoreravens.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric DeCosta 'Among the Most Active' During Trade Deadline. The NFL trade deadline passed last week without the Ravens making a move, but according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, it wasn't because General Manager Eric DeCosta wasn't making calls. "…the Baltimore Ravens didn't end up making a trade leading up...

www.baltimoreravens.com

The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Attempted Major Trade Last Week

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t make any notable trades last week, but it reportedly was not for a lack of effort. According to a report from NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport, the AFC North contenders made several notable inquiries, including one big one with an AFC East franchise. Rapoport reports that the...
NFL
FanSided

4 most disappointing trades in Baltimore Ravens history

The Baltimore Ravens haven’t shied away from high-profile trades in recent years. Players like Marcus Peters, Calais Campbell, and Yannick Ngakoue all represent notable players the team acquired via trade within the last few seasons. And for the most part, when the Ravens trade, they have done so successfully. The...
NFL
Person
Gus Edwards
Person
Albert Breer
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Patrick Ricard
chatsports.com

Ravens News 11/1: AFCN Race and more

After the Steelers’ win over the Browns and the Bengals’ inexplicable loss to the Jets, how do you handicap the AFC North going forward?. Nguyen: The Ravens and Bengals are still the teams to beat in the division, but the Steelers defense will keep them in the race. The Browns just don’t look like they can challenge with an injured Baker Mayfield at the helm. The Bengals are still a young team and let go of a huge opportunity to gain a little ground, losing to a bad Jets team with a backup quarterback.
NFL
chatsports.com

Vikings at Ravens: Initial injury reports

LB Anthony Barr (knee) CB Cameron Dantzler (ankle) DT Michael Pierce (elbow) WR Dede Westbrook (ankle) The Vikings also gave “veteran rest days” to Everson Griffen and Harrison Smith for today’s practice.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Peter King Expects Dolphins to Get Trade Calls on Xavien Howard at NFL Deadline

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard could draw some interest from teams ahead of the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline. Peter King of NBC Sports reported he expects the Dolphins to field calls for Howard, who has sought out a new contract. The Dolphins are 1-7 after Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills.
NFL
chatsports.com

Ravens News 11/3: In-House Solutions and more

21: Jackson has taken 21 sacks through Week 8, tied for sixth most in the NFL. The Ravens’ adjusted sack rate through Week 7, which accounts for down, distance and opponent, is sixth worst, according to Football Outsiders. Jackson took just 29 sacks in 15 games last season and 23 in 2019.
NFL
#American Football#Nfl Com
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens stand pat at trade deadline

The Baltimore Ravens saw their window to make a trade to improve their roster come and go on Tuesday afternoon, as the 2021 trade deadline passed with not much activity. After plenty of rumors and speculation, Baltimore decided to stand pat and not make any moves, stirring up plenty of opinions about what the team should or shouldn’t have done.
NFL
baltimorebeatdown.com

To trade or not to trade: what is best for the Ravens?

With the NFL’s trade deadline approaching at 4 p.m. EST on November 2, the Baltimore Ravens find themselves in a unique situation. On one hand, they are in the driver’s seat at 5-2, sitting atop the AFC North. On the other, they’re fighting with one hand tied behind their back. They’re without All-Pro players at premium positions like left tackle (Ronnie Stanley) and cornerback (Marcus Peters), as well as key role players like Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins and L.J. Fort.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Transcripts: Vikings at Ravens 11/7/21

(opening statement) "Thanks for being here. [That was] quite a game. I'm going to hit a couple different things first if you don't mind. Today being Salute to Service day, I want to personally dedicate this win to a really good friend of mine and mentor who passed away recently from cancer, General Raymond T. Odierno, U.S. Army chief. [He's] just a personal man I admire very much, and to his wife, Linda, who is an awesome, awesome person, his daughter, Katie, who I've met, his son, Anthony, who I've met, and his three great children and four grandchildren. He just epitomized everything. … Just talking about leadership and everything it means to be a right kind of a person, Ray Odierno. And then I just want to share this with you, if I can get it on my phone, but General J.T. Thompson, who's a good friend of mine, was General Odierno's aide when we were over there in Iraq visiting. His favorite quote … General [J.T. Thompson's] favorite quote that he heard was George Patton's, who once said, 'It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men that died. Rather we should thank God such men lived.' I thank God for a friend like 'General O' [General Raymond T. Odierno]. Beyond that, I want to give you 'General O's' favorite quote, because I think it's really appropriate today wearing this, in honor of all the men and women that serve and have served. He said this about the army. He said, 'The strength of our nation is our army. The strength of our army is our soldiers. The strength of our soldiers is our families. And this is what makes us Army Strong.' So, in honor of 'General O' and everybody that served, thank you for what you've done for us. Alright, on that note, I could go through the game notes here, but what questions do you have?"
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Mailbag: Is Lamar Jackson Running Too Much?

Mink: Lamar Jackson had 21 rushing attempts in the 34-31 overtime win over the Vikings. That was by far the most he's had this season (previous high was 16 vs. the Chiefs … another win). Every time Lamar runs a lot in a game, the "sustainability" debate fires up again. Look, the Ravens are going to do whatever it takes to win a game. If that means putting the rock in Lamar's hands 21 times, then that's what they'll do.
NFL
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
baltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens News 11/4: Limitless and more

Lamar Jackson Feels Refreshed, Excited About Offensive Potential - Ryan Mink. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) has a chance to return Sunday against the Vikings and tight end Nick Boyle (knee) has practiced the past couple weeks and could make his season debut this weekend. “I don’t really know the...
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Ravens Week 9 Status Report

The Baltimore Ravens and the Minnesota Vikings will both look to right the ship when they face off Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. Through eight weeks of the season, the Vikings are 3-4, 2nd place in the NFC North, and currently sit just outside the NFC playoff picture as the 1st team out in a crowded conference. On the flip side, coming off their bye, the Ravens boast a 5-2 record and managed to leapfrog the Cincinnati Bengals for 1st place in the AFC North after the Bengals suffered a head-scratching loss on the road to the lowly New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. For Baltimore, finessing their way to the top of the division without even taking the field is not a bad bye week by most standards.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Late for Work 11/4: Marquise Brown Will Make the Pro Bowl and Other Ravens Predictions

Marquise Brown Will Make the Pro Bowl and Other Ravens Predictions. If there's one word to describe the Ravens' season thus far it's "unpredictable." From nearly losing to the winless Detroit Lions, to the improbable comeback win over the Colts, to blowing out the Los Angeles Chargers one week and getting blown out by the Cincinnati Bengals the next, it's been a roller coaster.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Late for Work 11/5: Pundits Predicting a Shootout Between Ravens and Vikings

The last time the Minnesota Vikings visited M&T Bank Stadium, they and the Ravens combined to score five touchdowns in the final two minutes, as the Ravens pulled out a chaotic 29-26 win in a snowstorm. Snow is not in the forecast when the Ravens (5-2) host the Vikings (3-4)...
NFL
chatsports.com

Ravens News 11/10: Primetime Homecoming and more

They’ve leaned on the passing game more than they ever had previously with Lamar Jackson. The Ravens are throwing 54.3 percent of the time on early downs, which ranks 13th league-wide. From 2019 to 2020, they were at 43.2 percent, which ranked 32nd. And it’s worked well. Jackson is completing 65 percent of his passes and averaging 8.3 yards per attempt (YPA). His average pass has traveled 10.4 yards past the line of scrimmage, which is tops among starters.
NFL

