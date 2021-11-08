Forza Horizon 5 adding sign language interpreters for cutscenes

You’d think that in a genre where the main gameplay mechanic is always the same – driving a car – that deja-vu would be a feeling that you get more often. After all, how many different can roads be, really? Sure you can adjust your tuning, or experiment with different body types, but unless you’re someone who’s converted the cupboard under their stairs into a cockpit, you’d think that most driving games felt pretty similar. I’ve never found myself dealing with this until I played Forza Horizon 5. Because while it’s incredibly fun to play, looks incredible, and has so much content that it’s difficult to imagine you finishing it all before the heat death of the universe, it just made me want to go back to Forza Horizon 4.

