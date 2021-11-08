CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

How ceramicist Peter Lane and his team created a 32-foot-wide wall of clay for the Salon of Art and Design.

By Wendy Goodman
Curbed
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I was painting. I wasn’t very good, sort of self-taught,” Peter Lane says about his artistic life before ceramics. “Then I went with some friends to take a pottery class, kind of on a lark with a sense of irony: Oh, who takes pottery classes? Corny. And it was love at...

www.curbed.com

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

Indy fashion design student creates wearable art using abstract materials

“Wood” you believe one of these models is wearing an oak sculpture as part of her outfit?. Monique Burts, sculptural artist and wearable art fashion designer attending Herron School of Art & Design, joined us today with a live fashion show showcasing her unique designs. Here’s more from her:. This...
DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

A Fiber Artist and a Ceramicist Share This 200-Square-Foot Airstream and Standalone Studio

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Erica Williams and Kristen Richard are an artistic couple who have crafted a small creative living and working compound out in East Texas. Erica is a ceramist who throws under the name, THrō Ceramics, and designs and makes small batch, hand-made ceramics in a shop that was previously her grandfather’s carpentry shop. He handed it down to her and she made it into her ceramics studio. The sign through the door reads: “Create something with passion. Stay true to yourself. Light up the world and make your own way through it all.”
DESIGN
Atlanta Magazine

An Atlanta-based architect and furniture designer team up to create a floating glass mountaintop retreat

The key rule in creating this ridgetop guest house at Tennessee’s Blackberry Farm residences: Don’t impede the view. Floating on steel posts atop Chilhowee Mountain, with a panoramic view of the Great Smoky Mountains, the retreat sits on “a very unique piece of property,” says architect Keith Summerour, who collaborated with furniture designer Skylar Morgan to create the wood, metal, and glass abode.
ATLANTA, GA
bunewsservice.com

Can we no longer look at walls? How our consumption of art is changing

Enter Yayoi Kusama’s infinity room, “LOVE IS CALLING,” a dark, mirrored space illuminated by kaleidoscopic stalagmites and stalactites. It’s reminiscent of a cooler, younger Jeita Grotto but is housed in the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston instead of Beirut. It’s wondrous, to say the least, and an opportunity to...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decorative Art#Art Installations#Interior#Chanel#Salon
Seattle Times

How to create a stylish but practical feature wall in your bedroom

Your bedroom is arguably the most sacred place in your home. It’s where your body rests after a long day and rises after a peaceful slumber. The first and last things you see each day live in your bedroom. That’s why it’s important to be mindful of aesthetics and mood when choosing pieces for this space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Marin Independent Journal

Designer shares art of displaying collections

“Everyone should collect something,” says Dallas interior designer John Phifer Marrs. A collector himself, Marrs has mastered the art of displaying treasures, and written about it. His new coffee table-style book, “Interiors for Collectors” (Gibbs Smith), showcases beautiful ways to feature collections in 240 richly photographed pages. It’s a double...
INTERIOR DESIGN
laduenews.com

Megan Temple Describes Her Process for Creating the Perfect Art Gallery Wall

Interior designer Megan Temple, namesake of the St. Louis-based firm Megan Temple Design, started the design shown here with a canvas of Serena & Lily champagne grasscloth wallpaper. As she prepared to dress up her Glendale clients’ bedroom with an art gallery wall, she strategized to maintain a balance of neutral colors throughout the rest of the space.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Curbed

At the Salon of Art + Design, I Fell In Love With Stackabl’s Colorful, Sustainable Furniture

Laura Kirar designed the Dulces Chair and Drake Anderson designed the Madame Lounge. Photo: Sean McBride for Stackabl. The Salon of Art + Design opened today through November 15, and trawling the drill hall at the Park Avenue Armory was an adventure where discoveries were many. One of the most delightful and surprising was the sustainable furniture company Stackabl, a design practice out of Toronto founded by Jeff Forrest in 2013. The furniture, launched in collaboration with Maison Gerard, pops in splashy primary colors. Equally great is the fact that it is sustainably made utilizing leftover materials from local manufacturers, including felt, ethically harvested wood, and recycled aluminum. These materials are configured into daybeds, chairs, benches, and settees. Maison Gerard introduced the platform by enlisting some of their top designers — including Drake/Anderson, Laura Kirar, Frampton Co, Champalimaud Design, and Georgis & Mirgorodsky — to create their own customized pieces, illustrating the possibilities of the technology. You can even design your own furniture. How about that?
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Robb Report

Renowned Architect Peter Marino Talks Inspiration, Context and Avoiding ‘Brand-Boxing’

Few, if any, architects have worked on as many luxury retail projects as Peter Marino. He has been credited with redefining the discipline via big commissions such as a strikingly minimalist Giorgio Armani store in New York and a black- and-white Chanel tower in Tokyo. Both infused aspects of brand identity into the brick-and-mortar, a welcome antidote to more generic storefronts. Over the years, his practice—which has offices in Manhattan, Philadelphia and Southampton—has worked residential designs as well, a discipline Marino broke into by renovating Andy Warhol’s Upper East Side townhouse in the late ’70s. It’s retail, though, and specifically...
VISUAL ART
greenvillejournal.com

Art in Focus: Augusta Place Salon Trio

LH: The salon owner, Megan Powers, has been taming my thick head of long hair for years and asked me to come to help bring her vision to life. LH: The gold bugs you’ll find on the largest mural were already adhered to the wall and were difficult to remove, so the concept of the leaf was to tie in the trail of beetles running down the wall. We also wanted to bring in colors from a rug placed in the lobby and used throughout the different salon areas. Another goal was to provide an area for client photos where technicians could showcase hairstyles and other offerings on social media while using a beautiful, consistent backdrop. Directional signage was needed for two other rooms, so I tied in similar murals that would be different, yet cohesive.
DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

This Celebrity- and Designer-Favorite Brand Just Launched New Art Prints Again After Two Years, and They’re Perfect for a Gallery Wall

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Remember Block Shop? Founded by Hopie Stockman and her sister, Lily, this textile company took the home decor world by storm a few years back with their pillows, prints, and more that seamlessly combined a modern, California cool aesthetic with traditional hand-block printing methods from a women-run printing studio in India. Block Shop’s graphic, linear patterns became instant classics, popularized by designers like Emily Henderson and Sarah Sherman Samuels, the latter of whom used the brand’s pieces in actor and singer Mandy Moore’s home. Three years ago, I even went so far as to suggest that Block Shop’s Sidewinder print was the new “For Like Ever” poster. Well, all this is to say that after over a two year hiatus, Block Shop is finally back with a new collection of woodblock paper prints, and the cult-like following just might strike again.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dingy 460-Square-Foot Studio Was Completely Transformed into a Chic, Efficient One-Bedroom

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I’m a construction engineer, and about two years ago I was able to purchase my first own condo (with the help of private loans from family). Due to monetary restrictions but also because I really enjoy architecture and interior design, my parents and I knew from the start that it was going to be a complete DIY overhaul of the whole place from top to bottom wherever possible. Aside from some required professionally executed electrical work, this is also exactly how things turned out.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Curbed

Nice-Looking (But Still Playful) Kids-Room Pieces

When my son was born, we squeezed a crib into our spare room–office and found ways of using our old furniture for our new life, like converting a dresser into a changing table. Now he’s older and has his own, proper room, and it’s a delight to find ways for his space to reflect his interests, his personality, and the way he likes to spend time.
SHOPPING
easyreadernews.com

Art by David A. Peters featured in Manhattan Beach

David Peters’ first solo show is on view at the Manhattan Beach Art Center. In the early spring of 2020, Time4Art’s Homeira Goldstein had an impressive lineup for the Manhattan Beach Art Center, a group show of the StudioEleven artists who’d been working with and learning from Tom Wudl in downtown L.A. Although the exhibition didn’t take place, one of the StudioEleven members—David A. Peters—is currently the focus of a solo show in the same venue. That’s good for him, of course, but it would have been nice to have brought in a few of his fellow peers who’d interacted among themselves and Wudl, in Peters’ case for 16 years.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
NJ.com

Pro Arts’ Salon des Refuses celebrates the rejects

We all know how hard rejection can be, especially if you’re an artist. At times, it’s difficult to not take rejection personally, even when you’re turned down from some of the most well-respected venues. Sometimes, though, inclusion isn’t the only ticket to validation. With Art Fair 14C drawing large numbers...
VISUAL ART
fsrmagazine.com

Architect: How to Use Walls to Create Unique Restaurant Spaces

The design of a restaurant can provide the ambiance needed to keep customers coming back, even if the building’s space isn’t divided into specific use areas. Restaurant owners can separate the kitchen, dining area, and bar using different techniques with walls, altering the layout of the space to create a better traffic flow and better experience. As an architect who has designed many restaurants here are a few ways you can use walls in the design of your space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Vanity Fair

True Colors: Polo-Playing Mega-Collector Peter Brant Dishes on the Reopening of His Art Foundation a Day After His $34.7M Warhol Sells at Christie’s

When the pandemic hit Peter M. Brant, bon vivant, überrich, former Interview owner, and one-time highest-rated amateur polo player in the country, was about to put on the first expansive David Salle show in decades, and stage it at the Brant Foundation’s expansive Greenwich museum that abuts a full-sized polo field, with Brant’s house next door. Like everything else in greater New York life in Q2 2020, it was canceled.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PennLive.com

Home with pool, 12+ acres, two bar areas, horse arena and stables for $2.2M: Cool Spaces

This custom-built brick and stone-accented home has room to spare with 6,600-square-feet, including a finished walk-out lower level. With seven bedrooms, five fireplaces and a bright two-story great room with double-sided fireplace accented by a floor-to-ceiling brick and stone, the home checks all of the boxes. It includes a dining room with tray ceiling, first floor master bedroom with double-sided fireplace and large ensuite bath, and updated custom kitchen and breakfast room.
REAL ESTATE
Fox 32 Chicago

Naperville woman creates art by mouth

CHICAGO - A Naperville artist is being honored for her incredible artwork and the way she creates it. Mariam Pare paints by mouth. When she was 20-years-old, she had a spinal cord injury and was paralyzed from the waist down. Pare retaught herself to paint and now her stunning work...
NAPERVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy