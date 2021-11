The constant piles in my laundry room would probably convince you otherwise, but I actually don’t mind doing laundry. Until, that is, I got a new washer and dryer. You see, in my old house, the dryer door opened to the left and the washer door opened to the right, making it super easy to switch heavy, wet clothes over when I needed to. But in the new house with new machines, the process isn’t so simple. My new washer was delivered with the door opening to the left and the dryer opened to the right, so it felt like I was dancing around the washer door every time I wanted to dry my stuff. Not a major life problem, but definitely inconvenient.

