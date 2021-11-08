Is It You? Florida Lottery Announces 41 Winners From The Gold Rush Supreme Bonus Play

The Florida Lottery announced the winners from the seventh of eight drawings in the Gold Rush Supreme Bonus Play Promotion.

One top prize winner received a jackpot prize of $623,299.37, five-second prize winners each received $5,000, 15 third prize winners each received $1,000, and 20 fourth prize winners each received $500.

Darian Mann, of Panama City, took home the $623,299.37 jackpot top prize!

One drawing remains in the Gold Rush Supreme Bonus Play Promotion, with the winners from the final drawing announced on January 10, 2022. Players may continue to enter non-winning GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off tickets into the promotion for their chance to win prizes ranging from $500 to $5,000, and a growing jackpot prize starting at $10,000.

The GOLD RUSH SUPREME family of Scratch-Off games, including the $1 to $10 games launched on January 18 and the $30 game BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME game launched on February 22, feature more than $1.5 billion in cash prizes and over 63 million winning tickets.

For a complete list of winners, click here.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

