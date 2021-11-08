CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Javier Bardem Starrer 'The Good Boss,' Spain's Oscar Entry, Acquired by Cohen Media Group (EXCLUSIVE)

By John Hopewell and Jamie Lang
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago
New York-based Cohen Media Group has acquired all U.S. rights to Javier Bardem -starrer “The Good Boss” (“El Buen Patrón”), Spain’s submission to the international feature film Oscars race at the 2022 Academy Awards.

The deal was negotiated by CMG senior VP Robert Aaronson and Fionnuala Jamison, managing director, MK2, which is handling international sales on the film.

Written and directed by Fernando León de Aranoa, “The Good Boss” world premiered at September’s San Sebastián Festival, where it was one of the best received of main competition films, critics especially highlighting Bardem’s central performance.

Released by Tripictures in Spain, it has grossed €1.64 million ($1.9 million) after its first three weekends, a resilient result in a still under-performing Spanish box office.

A workplace satire which says much about how corporate identity has eviscerated family and human relations in a modern world,  “The Good Boss” stars a once more remarkably coiffured Bardem – here, his hair a gray bouffant blowout. Bardem plays Blanco, the soft-spoken patriarch of Básculas Blanco, a industrial scale manufacturer in a provincial Spanish town which is a candidate for a regional award for business excellence.

Blanco begins the film preaching to his employees that the company is family. He’s charismatic enough for many to buy into his rhetoric. But Blanco will cross every imaginable line in his drive to eliminate any tarnish to his company’s image – a protesting fired worker, an unbalanced foreman, Miralles, a seduced intern – in the run-up to the award.

The character’s “a very charismatic person, and he really has to be to influence people the way he does. That’s a common denominator among the real examples. They’ve got charisma, and sometimes charismatic people are forgiven too much,” Bardem told Variety at San Sebastián.

Director León de Aranoa described the film “a comedy crafted with the raw materials of drama, crossed by the charismatic personality of its main character, prodigiously interpreted by Javier Bardem.”

“The Good Boss” also stars Manolo Solo as Miralles, and Almudena Amor in a breakthrough performance as attractive new intern Liliana. Further cast takes in Óscar de la Fuente, Sonia Almarcha, Fernando Albizu, Tarik Rmili, Rafa Castejón, Celso Bugallo, Martín Páez and Yael Belicha.

The film is produced by León de Aranoa’s, Jaume Roures and Javier Méndez for Reposado P.C. and The Mediapro Studio, in association with MK2.

“Fernando León de Aranoa has delivered a pitch perfect social satire with a leading role tailor-made for Javier Bardem. We can’t wait to bring ‘The Good Boss’ to American audiences,” said Aaronson.

Jaume Roures, co-CEO of The Mediapro Studio, remarked: “Fernando León has written and directed a great film, masterfully played by Javier Bardem. ‘The Good Boss’ is a masterpiece that reunites the same team who created ‘Mondays in the Sun,’ raising issues and situations that are very common in any country in the world: the power relations established between a ‘good boss’ like Blanco and his work, family and social environment.”

Variety

Blue Monday Boards Evi Kalogiropoulou’s CineMart Prize Winner ‘Cora’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Blue Monday Productions has boarded “Cora,” the feature directorial debut of visual artist and filmmaker Evi Kalogiropoulou, which was awarded at the Rotterdam Film Festival’s CineMart and the Cannes Cinefondation’s Atelier earlier this year. “Cora” is the story of two working-class women fighting for freedom and their own identity against a dystopian patriarchal society. It follows the director’s short film, “Motorway 65,” which played in competition in Cannes last year. Speaking to Variety at the Thessaloniki Film Festival, Kalogiropoulou said she drew inspiration for her feature debut during an artistic residency in the working-class town of Elefsina, where local women shared stories...
MOVIES
Variety

Idris Elba Boards Uzo Oleh’s Oscar-Qualifying Short ‘Edicius’ as Executive Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Suicide Squad” star Idris Elba has boarded Uzo Oleh’s short thriller “Edicius” as an executive producer, Variety can exclusively reveal. The film stars “Chernobyl” actor Michael Socha as Jason, a man who works on behalf of a powerful organization. “When Jason uncovers the truth behind his most powerful client, he realises his life is on the line” reads the synopsis. “But a visit from his intuition, a man with his exact likeness, claims to have the answers to save him. All Jason has to do is trust him…but can he?” Adele “Adesuwa” Oni (“Hanna and The Witcher”), Stuart Bowman (“Bodyguard”) and...
MOVIES
Variety

Paramount Plus Begins Streaming MTV Documentary Oscar Hopefuls (EXCLUSIVE)

MTV Documentary Films’ Hogir Hirori’s “Sabaya” and Jessica Kingdon’s “Ascension” will make their streaming debut on Paramount Plus today as the MTV ramps up its awards campaign for both. Both feature docs are in the running for an Oscar nomination and will become available to stream today at 10 a.m. PT on the ViacomCBS service formerly known as CBS All Access. The service is the streaming home for other MTV projects, including the Emmy-award winning doc “76 Days,” about Wuhan, China, on lockdown just after the COVID-19 pandemic first hit. Sheila Nevins, a documentary powerhouse that now heads MTV Documentary Films, executive...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini Cast in ‘Extrapolations’ at Apple

Apple TV Plus announced that Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini have been cast in “Extrapolations,” Scott Z. Burns upcoming climate change anthology series. Known for his performances in films such as “Motherless Brooklyn” and “Keeping the Faith,” Norton plays a scientist named Jonathan Chopin. He is repped by UTA. Jonathan’s son, computer programmer Rowan Chopin, is played by Gandolfini, who most recently appeared in “The Many Saints of Newark” and is repped by WME, Sloane Offer, and Relevant. Varma plays inventor Gita Mishra. Her prominent credits include playing Ellaria Sand in “Game of Thrones” and Piety...
MOVIES
Variety

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon to Star in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Movie

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon will star in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming World War II epic “Oppenheimer,” a drama about the development of the atomic bomb. It is not clear who Downey Jr. and Damon will be playing in the film. Nolan is assembling a star-studded cast, one that includes Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife Katherine. Oppenheimer, a physicist who was integral to the Manhattan Project, is known as the father of the atomic bomb. Though exact plot details have been kept under wraps, the story is expected to dramatize the creation of the...
MOVIES
