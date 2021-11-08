CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Coping Mechanisms And Skills For Anxiety

By Lauren Perez
 7 days ago
If you suffer from anxiety, know that you’re not alone; about 40 million adults in the United States, or 18% of the population, are affected by anxiety every year[1]. You should also know that anxiety is treatable. It’s possible to alleviate anxiety on your own, with tried and true coping mechanisms....

