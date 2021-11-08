5 Coping Mechanisms And Skills For Anxiety

Em Krebaum, a former COD student, was diagnosed with anxiety disorder when he developed an irrational fear of throwing up. He has experienced increased anxiety because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “If you get COVID,” Krebaum tells me, “then you can get nauseous and throw up, and that’s a trigger for me, so I definitely don’t want to get COVID.” His companion, Peggy, a beagle mix, sits on the carpeted floor beside his chair. According to him, Peggy has done as much to help with his anxiety as therapy has. He adds that his main coping mechanisms for dealing with his anxiety are distractions and grounding techniques. He also shares a powerful mantra with me: “I am in control. I am in my happy place. Nothing’s going to happen. Everything is okay.”

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO