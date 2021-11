The fog barely lifted today and the clouds are rolling in as the next system brings a chance for showers this evening. This is a weak system, most of the showers will break down over the coastal mountains, leaving a few scattered showers for the north valley and mountains tonight. Temperatures are expected to drop off to the upper 40s to low 50s this evening with a chance for patchy fog developing overnight. The best chance for fog will be in the mid-valley, depending on the timing of the development of the gusty winds for Tuesday.

