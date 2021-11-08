Veteran's Day Holiday Solid Waste schedule changes

Other than emergency services, all Alachua County offices will be closed on Thursday, November 11, 2021, in observance of Veterans Day. The Alachua County Animal shelter will be closed on Thursday, November 11. Animal Services Officers respond 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays, to matters affecting public safety and animals in immediate danger. Citizens should dial 911 to report such emergencies on Sundays, holidays, and nightly between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. During regular hours (Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., excluding holidays), To contact Alachua County Animal Services, call 352-264-6870.
