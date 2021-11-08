CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Veteran's Day Holiday Solid Waste schedule changes

cityofshelby.com
 7 days ago

City offices will be closed on Thursday, November 11 in observance...

www.cityofshelby.com

Comments / 0

Related
davenportiowa.com

Holiday Closing - Veterans Day

November 8, 2021 – The City of Davenport will observe Veterans Day as a holiday on Thursday, November 11, 2021. The following is a list of City facility closures and changes to solid waste collection. City Hall and the Public Works Center will be closed. Police Department front desk and...
FESTIVAL
cheyennecity.org

City Announces Trash and Recycle Schedule for Veterans Day

CHEYENNE -- The City of Cheyenne has announced their trash and recycle pick-up schedule for Veterans Day on Thursday, November 11th. Scheduled trash and recycle pick-up that day will instead take place on Saturday, November 13th. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6:00 a.m. The Solid Waste...
CHEYENNE, WY
Enid News and Eagle

Veterans Day Parade scheduled for first weekend in November

The Duncan VFW 1192 Post will host the annual Veterans Parade at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 in downtown Duncan. The post Commander, Jason Burns, formed a new committee this year to organize the parade and volunteers. Burn said being able to meet regularly to form unified plans is something desperately needed and the commander knew that ahead of the event that will have free but welcome donation.
DUNCAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#Solid Waste#Public Works Department
alachuacounty.us

County Closings and Waste Collection for Veterans Day

Other than emergency services, all Alachua County offices will be closed on Thursday, November 11, 2021, in observance of Veterans Day. The Alachua County Animal shelter will be closed on Thursday, November 11. Animal Services Officers respond 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays, to matters affecting public safety and animals in immediate danger. Citizens should dial 911 to report such emergencies on Sundays, holidays, and nightly between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. During regular hours (Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., excluding holidays), To contact Alachua County Animal Services, call 352-264-6870.
ALACHUA, FL
colchestersun.com

Chittenden Solid Waste District announces closures for Veteran's Day

Chittenden Solid Waste District (CSWD) facilities will be closed on Thursday, November 11th in observance of Veterans Day. Green Mountain Compost will be open for leaf and commercial drop-off only, there will be no soil or compost sales. The CSWD Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) will be open for regular hours...
POLITICS
Lovely County Citizen

Veterans Day events scheduled across Carroll County

Carroll County veterans will be honored throughout the community this Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11. The Eureka Springs Veterans Day Parade rolls through downtown Eureka Springs at 10 a.m., with lineup starting at 9 a.m. by the Eureka Springs Carnegie Public Library. The parade will be followed by a rifle salute at 11:11 a.m. at the Cat House parking lot at 82 Armstrong St.
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
in.gov

County Holiday - Veteran's Day

Most County Offices will be Closed Thursday, 11/11/2021. County Observed Holiday: Typically, Hamilton County Government is closed in observance of this Holiday. There are occasional exceptions. If in doubt, please check directly with the office or agency in question.
HAMILTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Tuscaloosa News

Veterans Day ceremony scheduled Thursday at Tuscaloosa's Veterans Memorial Park

The U.S. Army's highest ranking enlisted soldier will present the keynote speech Thursday during the Veterans Day program in Tuscaloosa. Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston will speak during the annual program, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 1701 McFarland Blvd. E, in front of University Mall.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
News-Democrat

Here’s a Veterans Day-related event honoring women. It’s scheduled for Wednesday

This Veterans Day event happens a day early, and it honors women. Here are the details:. Women’s Veterans Day Ceremony — 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10. Facebook live. Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones invites you to join this livestream ceremony in honor of women veterans. Ceremony will include guest speakers who will share their historic achievements and discuss the evolution of women in the service from 1940 to now. Barriers have been broken by women and will continue to be broken by women who serve in the world’s greatest military. facebook.com/events/3133677383571539.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CU Boulder News & Events

Governor’s holiday announced; impacts on holiday schedule

In May, Chancellor Philip P. DiStefano announced the implementation of Winter Break for the Boulder campus. Winter Break for staff and faculty on 12-month appointments will run from Dec. 25 to Jan. 1. In addition, the governor is providing 12 hours of additional leave (governor's holiday) to all state employees...
BOULDER, CO
Chester County Independent

Chester County meeting announces grants and change of Solid Waste leadership

During Trustee reports of the Chester County Commission meeting Monday night, Chester County Lance Beshires addressed the commission about Facebook posts made by “community leaders” that had “dissent in county government.”. After questions by commissioner Jackie Butler were made to Beshires about the fee, clarity about it was given. Not...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
kalb.com

City of Alexandria provides Veterans Day schedule

ALEXANDRIA, La. (The City of Alexandria) - The City of Alexandria offices, including Customer Service, City Hall, the Animal Shelter and other departments will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in observance of Veterans Day. The Alexandria Zoo will be open for regular visiting hours. ATRANS bus service will...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
WTOK-TV

Local Veterans Day events scheduled

(WTOK) - Veterans will be remembered and honored in east Mississippi Thursday. East Central Community College will honor current and retired military veterans at its annual Military Appreciation Breakfast starting at 7 a.m. on the Decatur campus. ECCC alumnus, Lt. Col. David Alexander of Philadelphia, will be the keynote speaker. A.
DECATUR, MS
superior.wi.us

Veterans Day Garbage Changes

The Superior Public Works Department will be closed on Thursday, November 11th 2021 in observation of the Veterans Day Holiday. This will include the Municipal Landfill. Due to the holiday please place garbage out by 7:00am one day early for early pickup the week of November 8th. There will be no change to Friday pickup.
SUPERIOR, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy