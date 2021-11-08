Veteran's Day Holiday Solid Waste schedule changes

This Veterans Day event happens a day early, and it honors women. Here are the details:. Women’s Veterans Day Ceremony — 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10. Facebook live. Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones invites you to join this livestream ceremony in honor of women veterans. Ceremony will include guest speakers who will share their historic achievements and discuss the evolution of women in the service from 1940 to now. Barriers have been broken by women and will continue to be broken by women who serve in the world’s greatest military. facebook.com/events/3133677383571539.

