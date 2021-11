In football, it is always the manager who takes the blame. There were some chants against the chairman Daniel Levy during Tottenham’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester United on Saturday, but it was Nuno Espírito Santo who bore the brunt of the hostility of the crowd, at halftime, at full time, when he took off Lucas Moura for Steven Bergwijn and as he attempted to carry out his media duties at the end of the game, and it was Nuno who was sacked on Monday morning. But the truth is that Nuno was not the cause of the Spurs crisis, rather he is a symptom of it—and a victim.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO