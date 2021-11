DeSean Jackson has a reputation for always trying to do a little too much on the football field. As a high school recruit, Jackson gained notoriety at an All-American game for fumbling on a breakaway touchdown when he flipped into the end zone. Jackson fumbled on the one-yard-line while celebrating again on the Philadelphia Eagles once he got to the NFL. Whether he was making overly ambitious decisions as a punt returner or earning taunting penalties on touchdowns, Jackson’s career as a wide receiver has never been boring.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO