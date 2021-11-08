What would you do this off-season if you ran the Royals?

The GM Meetings were this week, which meant it was time for one of a handful of Scott Boras appearances where he performs a terrible standup routine masqueraded as a press conference to discuss his clients. While he was oddly comparing some of his players to James Bond and others that just rang weird, he brought up the issue of tanking, as he has done every offseason for quite some time. He made the point that 17 teams, at most, were trying to win in 2022. Whether the number is right or wrong in either direction, it’s obvious to everyone watching the game that teams not trying to be competitive are a problem for the game. The idea of tanking isn’t new. It just didn’t used to be called that. There also didn’t seem to be so many teams just blatantly punting on seasons this early. And look, I get it, I think there’s some merit to doing it if it’s done right, but it’s just especially frustrating to me when a team like the Reds has pitching and should have some money to spend after being a solid team and using a euphemism to say they’re done spending and need to start over. It just doesn’t work.

SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO