Moose don't get near the love that they should. I'll go ahead and say that. I mean, they're really majestic animals and I feel like we just kind of let them sit to the wayside on the majestic animal list. I blame Bullwinkle and his annoying flying friend, Rocky. We just humanized them too much growing up and now that takes away from how special they are in real life.

WYOMING STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO