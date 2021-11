A Chautauqua man is facing DWI after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a one vehicle crash on Route 430 in the town of Chautauqua last Monday evening. Deputies say that an investigation determined that 77-year-old Harry Gonzalez was allegedly operating while while intoxicated. Gonzalez has been charged with driving while intoxicated, DWI per se, and failure to keep right. He was issued traffic tickets and will appear in Chautauqua Town Court on a later date.

CHAUTAUQUA, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO