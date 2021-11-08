CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Dem Governor calls out Biden over vaccine mandate

By Joyce Kaufman
850wftl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI can already hear CNN demanding an apology from this rogue governor....

www.850wftl.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Ron Klain retweet spurs court to slam brakes on Biden vaccine mandate

White House chief of staff Ron Klain’s itchy Twitter finger helped derail the Biden administration’s latest vaccine mandate in court. A Sept. 9 retweet from Klain was cited as a key piece of evidence in the blistering ruling issued Friday by the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, which paused President Biden’s “staggeringly overbroad” rule forcing COVID-19 vaccines on millions of American workers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dem#Vaccine Mandate#Cnn#The Biden Administration
Axios

Biden predicts Dem victory in Virginia governor race

President Biden predicted victory for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in his race against Republican Glenn Youngkin to become the next governor of Virginia, declaring in remarks Tuesday, "we're going to win." Why it matters: The election could have both local and national ramifications, with many experts touting it as a bellwether...
VIRGINIA STATE
850wftl.com

Democrats move to censure Gosar over violent video attacking Biden, AOC

(WASHINGTON) — A group of House Democrats have announced that on Friday they will formally introduce a measure to censure Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., for tweeting an edited Japanese cartoon showing him stabbing President Joe Biden and killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. Gosar on Monday tweeted the message, “any anime...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
CNBC

Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Stephen Miller and other White House officials subpoenaed in Jan. 6 House probe

The House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Tuesday subpoenaed former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and other ex-White House officials to testify in the investigation. In addition to McEnany, ex-officials issued subpoenas include ex-White House senior advisor Stephen Miller, former White House personnel director John...
POTUS
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Seattle

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy