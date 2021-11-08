CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Restaurants with Free Meals for Veterans on Veterans Day

By Laura Bradshaw
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This coming Thursday is Veterans Day. Of course, we want to thank our service men and women for their service to our country, and many of the St. Cloud area restaurants are offering meals, appetizers, desserts for free to active duty and veterans on Veterans Day. There are so...

1390granitecitysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Veterans Day: where military can get free meals and discounts

(WVNS) — Some restaurants will be honoring those who serve and have served in the U.S. military on Thursday, Nov. 11, to celebrate Veterans Day. Here’s where you can score free meals and discounts if you’re a veteran: Shoney’s: Shoney’s will be offering an ‘All You Care To Eat Breakfast Bar’ for all military past […]
GRAFTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Saint Cloud, MN
Lifestyle
Saint Cloud, MN
Restaurants
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
Saint Cloud, MN
Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
City
St. Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
WTOK-TV

Pearl River Resort offers free meals for military personnel on Veterans Day

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Pearl River Resort is honoring active duty military personnel and veterans with a free lunch on Veterans Day this Thursday. The free lunch will be available at three of the resort’s restaurants: Mama “n” Em and Bistro 24 located at the Golden Moon and Stats located at the Silverstar. To receive your meal, you must show proof of military service at the Pearl River Rewards Club to receive a free meal voucher.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#Food Drink#St Cloud Restaurants#Steakburgers Offering#Green Mill Offering#Tumblr
CBS Boston

Veterans Day Deals: Boston-Area Restaurants Offering Military Discounts & Free Meals Thursday For Those Who’ve Served

BOSTON (CBS) — Thursday, November 11 is Veterans Day, a time for Americans to give thanks to those who have served their country. Several restaurant chains are showing their appreciation with special discounts or free meals for veterans and active military personnel. Here’s a look at some of the offers available at Boston-area eateries this Thursday. Remember that some places may ask for proof of service, such as a military ID. Some of the meal deals are dine-in only. It may be a good idea to call ahead and check with your local restaurant before taking advantage of an advertised offer. 110...
BOSTON, MA
1390 Granite City Sports

Taco Villa Moving Into Former Taco John’s Building in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A beloved former taco restaurant in the St. Cloud metro area is making a comeback. Taco Villa on Division Street in Waite Park closed on Christmas Eve in 2011. Bob Abel recently was able to work with the owners and acquire all the original recipes. He also bought the old Taco John's building in downtown St. Cloud and that is where he will be opening the new Taco Villa.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Gillian Sisley

Texas Customer Threw Hot Soup at Restaurant Manager

This is what it looks like when a product complaint is taken way too far. Just about every person has been part of a bad customer experience, whether on the customer or management side. That said, regardless of what happened, there's a wrong way and a right way to handle things.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MIX 94.9

Veterans Day Parade Will March Through St. Cloud on Thursday

ST. CLOUD -- An annual parade honoring those who have served in the United States military will be marching through downtown St. Cloud this week. The 2021 Veterans Day Parade begins at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the St. Cloud Public Library. The route then runs along West St. Germain Street and ends at the River’s Edge Convention Center.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
SPY

These Thanksgiving Meal Kits Take the Hassle Out of the Holiday

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, if you haven’t already started planning this year’s meal, now is the time. And while this usually means stressing out about where, when and how you’re going to feed yourself and your family, we’re here to offer a stress-free and budget-friendly way to enjoy a freshly prepared Thanksgiving meal. We’re talking about the best Thanksgiving meal kits you can have delivered right to your door. If you’re unfamiliar with meal delivery services and still think of pre-prepared meals on the same level as flavorless microwave meals or frozen food, it’s time to have a rethink....
RECIPES
ComicBook

Burger King Bringing Back Beloved Menu Item After Seven Years

One of the most popular items in Burger King history is finally returning to the menu after seven long years away. The Original Chicken Sandwich hasn't gone anywhere, and Burger King recently entered the fried chicken sandwich race with the Ch'King. But now the best chicken sandwich in the fast food restaurant's arsenal is back in the lineup. This past week, Burger King reintroduced the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
1390 Granite City Sports

Fergus Falls Man is the World’s Coffee Drinking Champion

My wife grew up in Fergus Falls, MN. Her family lives there still, and over the past few years I've gotten to know the community and history of the area. There's a cute specialty gift shop downtown Fergus Falls my wife likes to visit called The Market. The Market features a great array of locally made and sourced gifts and products of all sorts -- from kitchen utensils to tablecloths and placemats, lotions to soaps, dresses and footwear to kids games, toys and apparel. The Market also carries one of my favorite local brands of coffee -- Stumbeanos Coffee Roasters. During one visit to The Market, I happened to read a neat story printed on the back of one bag of beans that I'd never heard before -- that of the "World's Coffee Drinking Champion."
FERGUS FALLS, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Crossroads, MOA Closed on Thanksgiving

UNDATED -- Crossroads Center in St. Cloud has joined the growing list of retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving day. They say they hope it will allow their tenants, shoppers, and employees to spend more time with friends, family, and loved ones. The mall will open for Black Friday...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
474
Followers
2K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy