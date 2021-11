What are the latest signs that fintech is leaning in to support the cause of sustainability?. I’ve always been struck by the lack of optimism in response to the challenge of climate change. One of the Champagne Executive Boardroom sessions at FinovateFall in September discussed the way that financial services companies and fintechs were responding to climate change. And while the beginning of the conversation was predictably focused on constraints (political, social, and cultural), it was heartening to see the second half of the session. That’s because the panelists shifted toward a closer look at the opportunities that many in fintech and financial services firms were beginning to embrace – particularly by empowering customers and members.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO