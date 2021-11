MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday is National Recycling Day. To kick off the day, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried announced her plan to rid Florida of the use of polystyrene, known to many as Styrofoam. Think of all the times you’ve ordered food at a restaurant and it’s come out to you in a foam to-go container. Or the number of times you’ve got a cup of Cuban coffee to go. It’s almost always served in a little foam cup. The bad news is these containers take at least 500 years to decompose. “It is our vision to begin...

AGRICULTURE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO