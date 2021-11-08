CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. Thompson disapproves of Biden’s OSHA vaccine mandate

By Liz Carey
pennbizreport.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-PA) said he disapproved of President Joe Biden’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) vaccine mandate in a statement Thursday. Last week, OSHA published in the Federal Register an emergency temporary standard (ETS) that would require private-sector employers with more than 100 workers to...

pennbizreport.com

Comments / 1

Related
coalregioncanary.com

Biden Reportedly Farts in Front of Camilla Bowles at Climate Summit

At the recent COP26 climate summit of world leaders, President Joe Biden reportedly spread a little greenhouse gas of his own. Numerous media reports – mostly from international sources – indicate Biden farted in front of the Duchess of Cornwall, known to Americans as Camilla Bowles. Actually, known to Americans...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Hutch Post

Biden's next $1.85T bill expected to pass House this week

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser expressed confidence Sunday that the White House’s $1.85 trillion domestic policy package will quickly pass the House this week and said approval couldn’t come at a more urgent time as prices of consumer goods spike. “Inflation is high right now. And...
U.S. POLITICS
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana’s Mitch Landrieu tapped by Biden to oversee infrastructure law

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Monday named former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to serve as a senior adviser tasked with implementing the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package. The president is scheduled to sign the infrastructure bill late Monday. Landrieu and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will attend. “Our work will require strong partnerships across […] The post Louisiana’s Mitch Landrieu tapped by Biden to oversee infrastructure law appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osha#Economy#The Federal Register#Covid#Pennsylvanians#Ets
Law.com

Substantial Questions of Statutory Authority Confront OSHA’s COVID-19 Vaccination Emergency Temporary Standard

Note: On Nov. 12, 2021, as this piece was going to print, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit affirmed its November 6 order staying enforcement of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard. The court concluded that the promulgation and enforcement of the emergency temporary standard exceeded the Agency’s statutory authority under the Occupational Safety and Health Act. The Fifth Circuit ordered that the emergency temporary standard remain “STAYED pending adequate judicial review of the petitioners’ underlying motions for a permanent injunction” and “FURTHER ORDERED that OSHA take no steps to implement or enforce [it] until further court order.”[*]
U.S. POLITICS
Corsicana Daily Sun

Gov. Abbott challenges OSHA’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Gov. Greg Abbott Monday filed a petition in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit challenging the COVID-19 vaccine mandate imposed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. In the petition, the Governor urges the court to vacate OSHA's unlawful mandate and confirm that his Executive Order GA-40...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NBC News

Biden signs infrastructure bill, marking victory in hard-fought legislative battle

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Monday signed one of his biggest legislative victories into law, the hard-fought $555 billion infrastructure bill. The act will direct billions of dollars toward new construction of roads, bridges, airports and seaports. It will also expand the availability of broadband internet, replace lead pipes and build electric vehicle charging stations.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Biden officials on the defensive over inflation, blame pandemic

With US President Joe Biden's poll numbers slumping under a surge in inflation, top adminstration officials defended his economic policies Sunday and blamed the sharp price rises squarely on the Covid-19 pandemic. Accelerating inflation hit a 30-year peak in October, with hikes in the cost of everything from groceries to gas slamming consumer confidence and undermining Biden's efforts to sell a package of massive spending plans. A day before the president was due to sign a $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending bill, a new Washington Post-ABC poll published Sunday showed Biden's approval rating at a new low of 41 percent, largely driven by growing public concern over his handling of the economy. Taking to the Sunday morning TV talk shows, White House economic adviser Brian Deese acknowledged inflation was "high right now" but insisted that was a worldwide trend triggered by the pandemic, and not a consequence of administration policy.
BUSINESS
AMA

Why court must preserve OSHA’s vaccine mandate

Editor’s note: The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has extended the stay on OSHA's vaccination-and-testing standard and ordered that OSHA take no steps to implement or enforce the mandate until further court order. The AMA will continue to be involved in supporting efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy