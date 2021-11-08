Rep. Thompson disapproves of Biden’s OSHA vaccine mandate

Note: On Nov. 12, 2021, as this piece was going to print, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit affirmed its November 6 order staying enforcement of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard. The court concluded that the promulgation and enforcement of the emergency temporary standard exceeded the Agency’s statutory authority under the Occupational Safety and Health Act. The Fifth Circuit ordered that the emergency temporary standard remain “STAYED pending adequate judicial review of the petitioners’ underlying motions for a permanent injunction” and “FURTHER ORDERED that OSHA take no steps to implement or enforce [it] until further court order.”[*]

