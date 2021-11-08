Jose Vitor Leme shatters PBR records; repeats as world champ

GLENDIVE - Dawson Community College head softball coach Tami Lagmay has announced the signing of Faith McDonald from Loving High School in Loving, New Mexico. Coach Lagmay said, “Faith really impressed me when she came for her visit a couple weeks ago. She brought a ton of velocity and movement in the circle. Not only did she bring a ton of potential in the circle, but at the plate too. She will definitely bring home run power to the lineup next year. Faith’s strong mentally and work ethic will fit in perfectly with the culture of our program. I could not be happier that she chose Dawson.”

GLENDIVE, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO