Jose Vitor Leme shatters PBR records; repeats as world champ

MILES CITY - The Miles Community College men took out two days of frustration on the Dakota College at Bottineau Lumberjacks Sunday morning at the MonDak Tipoff Tournament. After losing the first 2 games, the Pioneers came out with much needed energy and picked up a 104-72 win to even their season record at 2-2. Ray Daniels [mccpioneers.com] (Las Vegas, NV) led a balanced scoring attack that saw 5 players reach double figures with 23 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3's, 5-5 FT) and 10 rebounds. Blessing Adesipe [mccpioneers.com] (Houston, TX) hit for 20 points (9-15, 1-4 3's, 1-1 FT) and 7 rebounds. Kaleb Naylor [mccpioneers.com] (Zion, IL) had a solid performance off the bench with 12 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3's, 1-2 FT), 5 rebounds, and 3 assists. Tvon Jones [mccpioneers.com] (Philadelphia, PA) added 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3's, 2-3 FT) and 5 rebounds while Paul Gakmar [mccpioneers.com] (Perth, Australia) had 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 FT) and 6 rebounds.
