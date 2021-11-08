CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jose Vitor Leme shatters PBR records; repeats as world champ

By Montana Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS – Jose Vitor Leme, who single-handedly rewrote the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) record books in 2021, put a giant exclamation point on the greatest single season in league history Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. Conquering the year’s YETI World Champion Bull with the highest-marked ride of all time, Leme...

