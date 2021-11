Asking your patients about social determinants of health (SDOH) can be as routine as taking their vital signs. Knowing that a patient with diabetes lives in a food desert or that a patient doesn’t have stable housing means you are better equipped to improve their health. The AMA STEPS Forward™ toolkit “Social Determinants of Health: Improve Health Outcomes Beyond the Clinic Walls” outlines eight steps that physician private practices can follow. The toolkit’s tips and resources also apply to practice settings with other types of ownership structures.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 11 HOURS AGO