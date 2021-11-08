CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian stock markets mixed after Wall St hits record again

By JOE McDONALD AP Business Writer
Herald & Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street rose to a record for an eighth day. Tokyo and Sydney advanced while Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul declined. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index added 0.1% on Monday, boosted by gains for construction-related stocks after Congress...

