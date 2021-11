WELCOME TO THE ESTADIO DE BALAÍDOS! The home of Celta Vigo is the site of a huge La Liga match between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one looking to return to winning ways in the league. This is the final game before the international break as well as the last match before the start of the Xavi Era, so interim manager Sergi Barjuan will hope to finish his week in charge with a big win to hand the team over to the new boss in good spirits. Celta away is always tough, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action.

UEFA ・ 9 DAYS AGO