Disney+ Drops the First Sizzle Reel For Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. It’s Disney+ Day, but so far, Disney is only letting subscribers see what they really want to see. After leaking earlier this week, the official Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi sizzle reel has been released. However, it’s not on YouTube or Lucasfilm’s social media. Instead, you have to go here to watch the sizzle reel. Additionally, there’s no footage to show off just yet. Instead, Ewan McGregor briefly hypes his return as Obi-Wan, as does director Deborah Chow.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO