While the far-north region of Manitoba may not draw as many holidaymakers as the coasts or culture-stuffed cities of Canada, there is still plenty to discover here. Roaming polar bears in Churchill; canoeing trips along the shoreline in Whiteshell; fishing lodges perched on glittering lakes – this province is a paradise for outdoorsy folk. The capital, Winnipeg, has museums, live theater and restaurants, too. Whether you’re here for natural thrills or urban chills, here are the best hotels to choose in Manitoba, Canada – bookable on Culture Trip.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO