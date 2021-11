Carlos Correa probably won’t accept the offer the Houston Astros just made him because he’ll almost certainly receive better offers elsewhere. There’s a very strong argument to be made that Carlos Correa is the best shortstop in baseball right now. There’s an equally strong argument that could be made that he’s the best shortstop available in this free agency class. But the Houston Astros likely won’t be able to keep him.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO