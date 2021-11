The Ottawa Senators decided not to take any chances before they left town Monday afternoon. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. With winger Austin Watson, defenceman Nick Holden and associate coach Jack Capuano placed in COVID-19 protocol on the weekend, the Senators decided to scrap their skate Monday morning “out of an abundance of caution” as they prepare to face the Boston Bruins Tuesday night on the road at TD Garden.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO