CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

PepsiCo buying electric trucks from Tesla- CNBC

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – PepsiCo Inc is buying electric trucks from Tesla Inc and getting the...

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 1.94% to $1,013.39 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.04% to 15,853.85 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $230.10 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pepsico Inc#Tesla Inc#Trucks#Tesla Cnbc#Reuters
Interesting Engineering

China's Auto Giant Has Launched a New Electric Truck That Rivals Tesla's Semi

Farizon Auto, Geely Holding Group’s commercial vehicle brand, has unveiled its next generation electric semi-truck, the Homtruck, according to a press release. And, with numerous automakers looking to introduce new technologies to the commercial vehicles industry, China's auto giant expects to begin production and deliveries in early 2024 and is targeting international markets such as Europe, Korea, Japan and North America.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Tesla
BBC

Electric truck maker Rivian raises almost $12bn from share sale

Shares in electric vehicle firm Rivian are set to start trading in New York on Wednesday, after raising more than $11.9bn (£8.8bn) from investors. That's as the shares were priced at $78 each, well above the company's target range. That flotation ranks among the top 10 initial public offerings (IPOs)...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

PepsiCo says its first Tesla Semi trucks are coming this year, despite Elon Musk warning of delays

Your next bag of Doritos or case of Mountain Dew could arrive at the store by way of a fully electric Tesla Semi. PepsiCo, the maker of snacks and drinks from Lays to Cheetos to its namesake soda, expects to take delivery of its first battery-powered big rigs by the end of the year. Tesla has a history of missing deadlines for its vehicle launches, but it appears that the Semi may hit the road sooner than Elon Musk expected.
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

First Tesla Semi deliveries to PepsiCo are starting this Q4: CEO

PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta has shared a pleasantly surprising update on his company’s Tesla Semi orders. While speaking with CNBC‘s Jim Cramer, Laguarta remarked that the first deliveries of the Tesla Semi for PepsiCo’s operations would be starting this Q4. This bodes well for the ramp of the all-electric Class 8 truck, which has already seen several delays since its unveiling in late 2017.
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

Will There Be Electric Truck Subclasses in the Future?

Electric trucks are still very new to the automotive industry. As new electric trucks are unveiled from different automakers, their distinct strengths and characteristics have created subclasses for the electric truck vehicle class. No two electric trucks are exactly the same. Here are the different types of electric trucks coming to dealerships near you.
CARS
notebookcheck.net

Tesla Superchargers open to non-Tesla electric cars in a game-changing pilot

Tesla is opening a few of its fast Supercharger stations for vehicles of electric car makers like VW, Mercedes, BMW, Hyundai, etc. to use. Charging non-Tesla vehicles is available at a slightly higher cost in a potential pivotal moment for charging standards interoperability. In a sign that Tesla is trying...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Tesla's Model S is no longer the longest-range electric car you can buy

Plenty of startups are working on exciting new electric cars right now. But delivering actual vehicles is a whole different story. Lucid Motors became one of the very few electric-vehicle upstarts to start handing over keys to customers on Saturday when it presented a handful of owners with the first Air Dream Edition sedans. Lucid is only building 520 of them, and they sell for $169,000 each.
CARS
The Motley Fool

Is It Too Late to Buy Tesla Stock?

Tesla's market capitalization has soared past $1 trillion. The company posted strong sales growth in the third quarter. Tesla's progress in full self-driving could be vital in its long-term growth. In October, Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock price rose above the $1,000 mark and its market capitalization zoomed past $1 trillion. It's...
STOCKS
investing.com

Forget Tesla, Buy These 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks Instead

One of the most recognized names in the electric vehicles (EV) space, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), has gained significant investor attention lately, which caused its stock to become overvalued. Now, Wall Street analysts’ price target for TSLA indicates a potential downside. Therefore, we think fundamentally sound EV stocks NIO (NIO), Li Auto (LI), and Workhorse (WKHS) could be better investment choices to cash in on the EV industry’s immense growth prospects. Let’s discuss.Due to climate concerns, governments worldwide are lending greater importance to emission control initiatives. Consequently, the electric vehicles (EVs) market is growing quickly. President Biden’s infrastructure bill proposal, which is expected to be passed imminently, has a $7.5 billion provision for EV charging networks. Furthermore, the EV-related proposals in the spending plan also include more than $100 billion in tax credits, which could slash EV prices and boost demand for them. The global EV market is expected to reach $917.70 billion in 2028, growing at a 20.6% CAGR.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

You Can Order an Electric $2,000 Mini ‘F-50’ Truck from China Alibaba Site

The demand for electric pickup trucks is sky-high, with enticing models like the Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer EV Pickup, and Tesla Cybertruck. These electric trucks, unfortunately, are expensive and may not be an affordable option for many automotive customers. However, there could be another way for frugal EV truck shoppers. You can order a cheap electric $2,000 mini “F-50” truck from China via the e-commerce site Alibaba, which is the Chinese version of Amazon.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy