According to Reuters citing comments made by San Fransisco Fed President Mary Daly on Bloomberg Television, Daly pushed back against the notion that the Fed should act immediately to address inflation pressures, saying that it would be premature for the Fed to change its calculation on raising interest rates. Her comments come in wake of the latest US Consumer Price Inflation report for October, which showed the headline YoY rate surpassing 6.0% for the first time since 1990.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO