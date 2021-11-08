CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Revealed: The Chelsea Players Selected for November International Duty

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 7 days ago

Chelsea have several players travelling to join up with their countries for the November international break as the Blues sit top of the Premier League table.

A draw against Burnley saw the Blues go three points clear of Liverpool, who lost to West Ham United on the weekend.

Here are a list of players heading off on international duty with their side's this November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Va6n_0cq5yYcl00
IMAGO / Action Plus

Mateo Kovacic, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are all ruled out of the international break due to injuries.

Kovacic picked up a hamstring injury in training whilst Lukaku and Werner suffered injuries against Malmo in the Champions League. Thomas Tuchel will be hoping to have the trio back after the break.

However, Antonio Rudiger and Kai Havertz will be travelling on Germany duty despite Werner's absence, the pair will face Lichenstein and Armenia in World Cup Qualifying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C4JZw_0cq5yYcl00
IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

Reece James, Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are all in the England squad to face Albania and San Marino, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Trevoh Chalobah and Callum Hudson-Odoi all unlucky to miss out on the squad.

Christian Pulisic will travel to the United States of America to join up with the USMNT despite only making two substitute appearances for the Blues since September.

Here is the full list of international call-ups for Tuchel's side:

Brazil: Thiago Silva

England: Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount, Reece James

Denmark: Andreas Christensen

France: N'Golo Kante

Germany: Antonio Rudiger, Kai Havertz

Italy: Jorginho

Senegal: Edouard Mendy

Spain: Cesar Azpilicueta

USMNT: Christian Pulisic

