Revealed: The Chelsea Players Selected for November International Duty
Chelsea have several players travelling to join up with their countries for the November international break as the Blues sit top of the Premier League table.
A draw against Burnley saw the Blues go three points clear of Liverpool, who lost to West Ham United on the weekend.
Here are a list of players heading off on international duty with their side's this November.
Mateo Kovacic, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are all ruled out of the international break due to injuries.
Kovacic picked up a hamstring injury in training whilst Lukaku and Werner suffered injuries against Malmo in the Champions League. Thomas Tuchel will be hoping to have the trio back after the break.
However, Antonio Rudiger and Kai Havertz will be travelling on Germany duty despite Werner's absence, the pair will face Lichenstein and Armenia in World Cup Qualifying.
Reece James, Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are all in the England squad to face Albania and San Marino, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Trevoh Chalobah and Callum Hudson-Odoi all unlucky to miss out on the squad.
Christian Pulisic will travel to the United States of America to join up with the USMNT despite only making two substitute appearances for the Blues since September.
Here is the full list of international call-ups for Tuchel's side:
Brazil: Thiago Silva
England: Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount, Reece James
Denmark: Andreas Christensen
France: N'Golo Kante
Germany: Antonio Rudiger, Kai Havertz
Italy: Jorginho
Senegal: Edouard Mendy
Spain: Cesar Azpilicueta
USMNT: Christian Pulisic
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube
Comments / 0