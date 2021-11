STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – Stanislaus County has rescinded the mask order it put in place earlier this year to limit the spread of COVID-19. The county made the announcement Monday, which goes into effect immediately. The Public Health Order, which was put into place on September 4 and required all individuals in the county to wear face coverings indoors in all public settings — regardless of their vaccination status — was set to be rescinded one full day after the seven-day average case rate dropped below 20 cases per 100,000 per day. And that day has come.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO