CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Utility to use $70M voluntary refund on tree trimming

By WKAR Public Media
wkar.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan’s Public Service Commission has approved an accounting measure that allows DTE Electric Co. to provide a one-time, $70 million voluntary refund to...

www.wkar.org

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

DTE plans $7B, 5-year investment in SE Michigan electric grid, tree trimming

DTE Energy Co. plans to invest $7 billion over the next five years to modernize southeast Michigan's electric grid and prepare for increasing demand from electric vehicles. Portions of the electric grid that are 90 years old remain in operation. The investment will seek to combat power outages, especially in light of increasing storm frequency and strength. The intention by the Detroit-based utility is to decrease costly outages and provide greater reliability to its 2.3 million modern customers.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Duke Energy to trim trees on Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Duke Energy will soon be working around Wrightsville Beach. The power company will be conducting routine trimming of trees and vegetation that have the potential to impact power lines on the island. Work is scheduled to begin November 8. Duke Energy’s plan when they last...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
pharmacytimes.com

New Rules on Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccinations: Applicability to Pharmacies

CMS Interim Final Rule on mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid potentially impacts pharmacies that provide services under a contract or arrangement with these facilities. CMS Interim Final Rule (IFR) On November 4, 2021, CMS issued its IFR (effective November 5, 2021) regarding mandatory COVID-19...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree#Public Service Commission#Dte Electric Co
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
myrgv.com

Feds intend to seize Valley landowner’s property

Although President Joe Biden earlier this year suspended the construction of the border wall so his administration could review the project, this has not stopped the federal government from now attempting to seize property to build border barriers. The federal government on Nov. 10 filed a lawsuit for 39.287 acres...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
Virginia Mercury

States, cities face deadline for proving how quickly they’ve helped renters in crisis

WASHINGTON — States, cities and counties that excelled at distributing emergency federal aid to renters struggling during the pandemic may soon be rewarded — with yet more cash. Their new funding would be drawn from sluggish states and localities that didn’t move as swiftly to help people facing eviction and homelessness, who were targeted for […] The post States, cities face deadline for proving how quickly they’ve helped renters in crisis appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
ADVOCACY
WTVM

Auto supplier announces $70M expansion for Auburn facility

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An east Alabama auto supplier has announced plans to expand its facility in Auburn. Shinhwa Auto USA Corporation announced Monday that it will beef up its manufacturing operation by adding high-pressure aluminum die casting and associated post processing. “Shinhwa has been a great addition to Auburn’s...
AUBURN, AL
benefitspro.com

Back to voluntary benefit basics

Voluntary benefits are hot. I read about them in BenefitsPRO and other places virtually every month. They’re talked about in carrier promotions online, in print and in webinars. Benefit administration companies tell us they make it easy for employers and their employees, while brokers, advisors and benefit enrollment/communications claim their expertise will assist employers design the right benefits package and will help employees make great enrollment decisions. With all these voices telling everyone how exciting voluntary benefit opportunities are, surely everyone must understand the basics, right?
ECONOMY
Kansas Reflector

Cutting food sales tax shouldn’t lead to cuts in services for low-income families, advocate says

TOPEKA — Working for a food bank, Karen Siebert has seen how many Kansans face difficult choices between putting food on the table and paying for utilities, rent or medical care. Siebert is the advocacy and public policy adviser for Harvesters, a food bank that serves 16 counties in northeast Kansas. She works to address […] The post Cutting food sales tax shouldn’t lead to cuts in services for low-income families, advocate says appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
Georgia Recorder

Deadline day for Georgia’s new plan to improve delivery of federal rental aid

WASHINGTON — States, cities and counties that excelled at distributing emergency federal aid to renters struggling during the pandemic may soon be rewarded—with yet more cash. Their new funding would be drawn from sluggish states like Georgia and localities that didn’t move as swiftly to help people facing eviction and homelessness, who were targeted for […] The post Deadline day for Georgia’s new plan to improve delivery of federal rental aid appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy