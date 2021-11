Most of us can agree that a good breakfast is the best way to start your day. While you can always make breakfast at home, going out and letting someone else do the work is such a treat. If a pancake happens to be your favorite thing to eat first thing in the morning, we have the place for you! Located in the Northampton village of Florence, you’ll find some of the best homemade pancakes at the historic Miss Florence Diner. Let’s have a look:

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO