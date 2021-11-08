CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RH Brown has Joined Bastian Solutions and Toyota Industries

 7 days ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, is excited to announce that RH Brown Company, a fourth-generation family-owned material handling solution provider is the newest Toyota member company. This opportunity gives Bastian Solutions the ability to provide extended support to current Pacific Northwest customers, while offering...

Lineage Logistics keeps cool with new generator design

Cold storage giant Lineage Logistics LLC will produce 100% of its energy consumption on-site at a new refrigerated facility in California thanks to a mixture of solar panels and a new design of “linear generator” that creates low-emission electricity from natural gas, the company said last week. Solar panels have...
Cotswold Industries – Innovative Manufacturing Solutions for a Better Tomorrow

Cotswold Industries is a third-generation family-owned business that knows the importance of protecting the planet. As large-scale providers of next-generation fabrics, they produce cutting-edge, quality technical textiles and blends for front-line professionals, including healthcare workers and the military. Cotswold takes their social and environmental responsibilities seriously and conducts all aspects of business following the highest ethical standards. Over 50 percent of their manufacturing takes place on U.S. soil, providing important jobs to Americans and supporting the national economy. They value the success and growth of their employees and every actor in the ﬁeld-to-mill supply chain—even overseas. In addition to fostering innovation and...
Autonomous truck company Embark begins trading on Nasdaq

Autonomous truck company Embark Trucks, Inc. completed its merger with Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II this week and began trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol EMBK. The company is valued at approximately $5 billion. Embark builds the software that powers autonomous trucks and will license it to users on a per-mile basis. To date, the company says it has more than 14,200 reservations for the self-driving technology, including from logistics companies such as Knight-Swift, Mesilla Valley Transportation, and DHL. The announcement makes history in that 26-year old Co-Founder and CEO Alex Rodrigues is now the youngest CEO of a publicly held company. Rodrigues founded Embark in 2016 with business partner and Chief Technology Officer Brandon Moak. They say the capital raised in the transaction will help the company bring self-driving trucks to market in the next few years. “We are thrilled to reach this important milestone and become a public company to further our mission of evolving the trucking industry, and using autonomous software to create a safer, more efficient, and more sustainable freight ecosystem,” Rodrigues said in a press statement Thursday. “... We remain differentiated as America’s longest running self-driving truck program with an asset-light go-to-market strategy, our proprietary patent-pending Vision Map Fusion technology, and our carrier-friendly, platform-agnostic Embark Universal Interface approach. We believe that the capital raised in this transaction will help us achieve our commercialization plans to bring self-driving trucks to the U.S. Sunbelt in 2024.”
ASG, ES Broadcast and LOGIC Media Solutions Join the GV Media Universe

MONTREAL—Grass Valley has announced its first three new members of the GV Media Universe (GVMU) Advanced Channel Partner Program. The new members—Advanced Systems Group (ASG), ES Broadcast and LOGIC Media Solutions—will extend the reach of Grass Valley’s AMPP (Agile Media Processing Platform) commercial, integration and technical teams to provide media companies with an on-ramp to cloud-based workflows.
Industry veteran DeLorenzo joins Birch Group as EVP

The Birch Group announced Wednesday that it hired Christopher DeLorenzo as executive vice president. Formerly of JLL and Mack-Cali Realty Corp., DeLorenzo joins the Birch Group at a pivotal time, as the privately held commercial real estate investor, owner and operator has continued to expand its portfolio of trophy assets with nearly $800 million of commercial assets acquired since 2019.
3 Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Technology Solutions Industry

HPE - Free Report) , ZoomInfo (. NCR - Free Report) are a few industry participants to watch as they are benefiting from the rise in advanced forms of data management, the rapid shift from traditional silos, increased demand for integration of deployment techniques as well as modern application development.
Cimcorp Joins MHI’s AS/RS Industry Group

GRIMSBY, Ontario—Nov. 9, 2021—Cimcorp, a manufacturer and integrator of turnkey robotic order fulfillment and tire-handling solutions, proudly announces it has joined MHI’s Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) Industry Group, a collective of the world’s leading AS/RS suppliers that focuses on collaboratively growing and supporting the AS/RS market. As part of the Industry Group, Cimcorp will leverage its knowledge and expertise to help MHI members and customers discover efficient, safe and innovative solutions to their most pressing material flow challenges.
Data Integration Leader Vorro Acquired by Basis Vectors

Orange Park, Fla. and New York (November 9, 2021) -- Vorro, a leading provider of data integration solutions and services, announced today that it has been acquired by technology and investment firm Basis Vectors. Headquartered in Orange Park, Fla., Vorro will continue to operate as an independent organization and brand.
ShipERP Integrates Labelmaster Dangerous Goods Software into Shipping Solution

November 10, 2021 (Chicago, IL & Long Beach, CA) – Labelmaster, the leading provider of labels, packaging and technology for the safe and compliant transport of dangerous goods and hazardous materials (hazmat), today announced the integration of its Dangerous Goods Information System (DGIS) with ShipERP, a leading multi-carrier shipping software provider. The partnership provides a seamless solution for managing the entire DG shipping process and ensures compliance with the latest regulations.
Imaginnovate automates back office for final-mile carriers

Logistics technology creator Imaginnovate said today it has developed back-office automation for final-mile delivery carriers. The software innovator said its Dynamic Rating Engine would digitize everything from rate agreements to invoicing and driver payments. Imaginnovate said the technology would become part of Fleet Enable, its office automation platform for final-mile trucking firms.
Redwood Logistics Named Top Workplace of 2021 by The Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO, (Nov. 10, 2022) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest-growing supply chain and logistics companies in North America, has been named among Chicago's Top Workplaces of 2021 by The Chicago Tribune, ranking 47th in the midsize category. This marks Redwood’s third consecutive year receiving the award, and ninth total Top Workplace honors.
GEODIS Names Tom Drury Executive Vice President of Strategic Development of the Americas Region

Nashville, Tenn. (November 10, 2021) - Drury’s new role will take effect in January 2022. Since 2015, Drury has served as the Executive Vice President of Human Resources where he has led the regional human resources department for GEODIS in Americas. In his role as Executive Vice President of Human Resources, Drury has managed a team of 100 professionals in talent management, talent acquisition, compensation benefits, payroll, time and attendance, and human resources information systems. Additionally, Drury has been responsible for overseeing the human capital strategy development.
ZEDEDA partners with PTC to scale industrial IoT solution deployments at the edge

ZEDEDA announced it joined the PTC Partner Network as part of the ThingWorx Ready program. The PTC ThingWorx Ready program enables technology companies to validate their products’ interoperability with the ThingWorx IIoT platform. A ThingWorx Ready designation makes a product available on the PTC Marketplace, where PTC partners and customers can access and promote IIoT tools, market-ready solutions and innovative technologies designed to aid solution deployments.
HAI ROBOTICS and Invar tie to expand global presence

HAI ROBOTICS, a global leader in Autonomous Case-handling Robotics (ACR) system for warehouse fulfillment, announced partnership with the UK-based global logistics solutions engineering company Invar System in a bid to expand its global presence by delivering competitive service to the supply chain where Invar is more established in the market place.
MyCarrier’s eBOL solution touted for reducing waste in LTL industry

Less-than-truckload shipping management platform MyCarrier announced Tuesday the efficiencies its electronic bill of lading (eBOL) capabilities have brought to the industry. The Scottsdale, Arizona-based technology company said its offering is the first multi-carrier eBOL solution and has proved to “ease freight strains and drive unprecedented operational improvements, while reducing carbon emissions and paper waste.”
ID Technologies Solution Chosen as a 2021 Industry Innovation Winner

ID Technologies, LLC’s Archon endpoint security platform has been named an Industry Innovator Award Winner at the 2021 Government Innovation Awards from GCN, FCW and Washington Technology. The awards celebrate government IT’s disruptors, innovators and emerging leaders in reimagining public sector IT. This is the second consecutive year ID Technologies...
Festo emphasizes process industry solutions at Automation Fair

Festo introduced several new products at Automation Fair last week, including the KDFP online configurator for quarter turn actuators and the CMSH smart positioner with HART communication. Festo also featured such process industry solutions as the VTSA-F-CB pneumatic valve manifold for PLd, (up to CAT 3 for PUS) safety; the...
LogiNext Certification Program reports 200% uptake amongst supply chain professionals

New York, USA, Dubai, and Singapore – November 11, 2021. LogiNext, a global delivery automation firm has tasted commercial success with its flagship transportation automation platform. The SaaS product is used by more than 50,000 personnel at 200+ LogiNext client enterprises in 50+ countries. In an age where digitization in logistics management and supply chain is of critical importance, the company has reported a 200% increase in demand for its Certification Program amongst supply chain professionals.
