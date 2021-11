Heated rivals will meet again on Saturday as welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defends his title against top-ranked challenger Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 268. The main UFC 268 fight card is set for 10 p.m. ET. Usman and Covington met nearly two years ago, with the champion scoring a fifth-round stoppage in his first title defense. He exchanged a war of words with Covington before the first meeting and the two have picked up where they left off in advance of the rematch. Covington has protested the officiating and stoppage in the first matchup, while Usman has promised a dominant performance in the rematch.

UFC ・ 10 DAYS AGO